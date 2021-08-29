Area coaches, A.D.s make predictions for Southern 500 winner

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Winning the Cook Out Southern 500 remains one of racing’s most sought-after prizes – and most elusive.
The 500-mile gauntlet at the “Track Too Tough to Tame” is a challenge for even the most seasoned drivers, and that challenge has only been met by six of the current full-time Cup Series drivers.
Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski have made it to Victory Lane at Darlington Raceway while others have come excruciatingly close in recent years.
That list includes Chase Elliott, the defending Cup champion, and Kyle Larson, the current points leader.
When picking a favorite, it’s easy to point to a driver from Joe Gibbs Racing as almost half of the winners over the past 13 years have been from JGR – six to be exact.
Harvick and Denny Hamlin are not only multi-time Southern 500 winners (2) but have also been strong at Darlington overall with three wins apiece.
Kyle Busch is another strong choice. The 2008 Southern 500 champ has six career top-5 finishes and has only finished outside the top 11 four times.
His brother Kurt is likely a sentimental favorite as the Southern 500 is the only racing major the 2004 Cup champion has not gotten.
Harvick is the defending champion and is looking to become the first driver to go back-to-back since Greg Biffle did it in 2005 & 2006. Truex has the most recent win at Darlington, however, after a dominant run at the Goodyear 400 in May in which he led for nearly 250 laps.
Area coaches and athletic directors were polled in May to see if anyone could predict the race winner and both South Florence High School softball coach Bobby Jones and Hartsville High baseball coach Tony Gainey picked Truex.
More coaches and A.D.s were polled again, this time for the Southern 500 to see if anyone could correctly pick who will be etched in the record books this time: