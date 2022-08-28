Area coaches, A.D.s make Southern 500 predictions

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Earning the checkered flag at the Cook Out Southern 500 is still one of NASCAR’s most sought-after prizes – and most elusive.

The 500-mile gauntlet at the “Track Too Tough to Tame” is challenging for even the most seasoned drivers – evidenced by the fact that only six of the current full-time Cup Series drivers have tasted victory at one of the sport’s crown jewel events.

Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski are among a select group to find Victory Lane under the lights at Darlington, and each one likely would be at the top of the list in terms of potential winners for this year’s event.

Hamlin, the defending champion, now has the most Southern 500 wins with three. He won the Southern 500 in 2017 and the Southern 500 in 2010.

Harvick is another multiple-time winner. He topped the field in the 2020 Cook Out Southern 500 and also earned a victory in the 2014 Southern 500.

The duo has also had a knack for winning at Darlington Raceway in general. Hamlin has four career victories at the Lady in Black while Harvick has three.

But while they might be the most likely candidates to cross the finish line first, they’re not the only ones.

The 2020 Cup Series champion and current points leader Chase Elliott would be a top pick along with current defending champ Kyle Larson.

Elliott has had four top-5 finishes at Darlington, including May’s race, and won the pole for the Southern 500 in 2020.

Larson has been even more tantalizingly close. He has five top-3 finishes overall, including three straight second-place showings. He started second in May’s race, but wound up 36th.

When picking a favorite, it’s easy to point to a driver from Joe Gibbs Racing as almost half of the winners since 2008 have been from JGR – seven to be exact.