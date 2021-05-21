Arnette, Scott help Lake View claim District 3 title with walk-off victory

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – The Lake View Wild Gators are headed to the 1A lower state championship series – thanks to a wild 4-3 finish against East Clarendon in Friday’s District 3 softball championship.

Trailing by a run entering the bottom of the seventh, shortstop Baxleigh Arnette hit a game-tying homer with one out to pull Lake View even.

Spivey Evans followed with a single, Emma King reached on a bunt single and Raven Locklear was intentionally walked as the Wild Gators loaded the bases as first baseman Hollie Scott stepped to the plate.

Scott found just enough grass between three EC defenders in shallow left field as her bloop single dropped in for the game-winning hit.

LVHS will host Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Monday as the best of three lower state final series begins. The teams are slated to play in Bamberg on Wednesday for Game 2 and if necessary Game 3 will be held Friday at a neutral site.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}