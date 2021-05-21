Arnette, Scott help Lake View claim District 3 title with walk-off victory

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – The Lake View Wild Gators are headed to the 1A lower state championship series – thanks to a wild 4-3 finish against East Clarendon in Friday’s District 3 softball championship.
Trailing by a run entering the bottom of the seventh, shortstop Baxleigh Arnette hit a game-tying homer with one out to pull Lake View even.
Spivey Evans followed with a single, Emma King reached on a bunt single and Raven Locklear was intentionally walked as the Wild Gators loaded the bases as first baseman Hollie Scott stepped to the plate.
Scott found just enough grass between three EC defenders in shallow left field as her bloop single dropped in for the game-winning hit.
LVHS will host Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Monday as the best of three lower state final series begins. The teams are slated to play in Bamberg on Wednesday for Game 2 and if necessary Game 3 will be held Friday at a neutral site.
Locklear had given the Wild Gators a 2-1 lead in the sixth with a solo home run, but the Wolverines took advantage of some LV miscues in the top of the seventh to pull even. With two outs and a runner on first, Maddie Newsome singled to right and Ansley Brown made it to third on an errant throw home while Newsome took second. Charli Floyd then came through with an RBI single and took second on the throw. Newsome scored as well when the throw in went off target.
It was the second time in the game the Wolverines had rallied. Lake View opened the scoring in the second when Scott doubled and came home on an ECHS error.
The scored remained 1-0 until the fifth when Brown doubled with one out and Newsome drove her home with an RBI single.
Otherwise both pitchers had strong showings. Newsome went 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on 10 hits with eight strikeouts and the one intentional walk.
Locklear went seven innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Arnette, Evans and Scott all had two hits for the Wild Gators. Newsome had two to lead the Wolverines.