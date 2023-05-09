HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville's Jarek Asencio signed to continue his track career at Columbia College. He is primarily a thrower who holds the boys' program record in the javelin.
"Columbia gave me a chance to go to a college and compete at a high level," he said. "Although it's not NCAA D1, it's still very competitive and that's what drew me there. The academic side also drew me there. The effort to give quality performances each and every time is what I'll take from my time here."
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
