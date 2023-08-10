SHELBY, N.C. -- Florence Post 1's Aydin Palmer set the American Legion World Series' record for most strikeouts for a single game in Thursday's first-round game against Nebraska.

Palmer, the Class 4A Pitcher of the Year and Morning News Baseball Player of the Year while with South Florence, first set the record Thursday with 10 as his team led 2-0. Each of his first 10 recorded outs were strikeouts.

He now has 13.

His 11th strikeout was in the bottom of the fourth with two outs and the bases loaded. He also escaped the bottom of the first in the same situation by -- of course -- recording a strikeout.

On offense, Post 1 took its 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Brody Cook drew a bases-loaded walk, and Zach Hunt hit a sacrifice fly.

Then in the top of the sixth, Cook singled in Jackson Moore to make it 3-0.

Post 1 is going for its 13th consecutive victory. Florence has already won American Legion state and Southeast Region championships this season.

Palmer has even had better games than this. In South Florence's region-opening win against Hartsville, Palmer struck out 17 of the 21 batters he faced. Then against Lugoff-Elgin in the SCHSL playoffs, he struck out 16.

