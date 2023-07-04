MACON, Ga. − Jaxon Holder's hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning as Macon ended Florence's three-game winning streak with a 10-9 victory Tuesday.

Florence fell to 1-1 in the second half and 11-15 overall. The two teams are set to meet again Thursday at Carolina Bank Field at 7 p.m.

Alex Rodgers had two hits including a double for Florence and drove in a pair of runs. Dylan Robertson also had two hits, including a triple, and picked up a RBI for the Flamingos. Ethan Krizen finished with two knocks as well and drove in a run.

Reid Brown and Jake Ogden also plated RBIs.