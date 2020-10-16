Bailey leads charge as West Florence squads sweep F1S Championship

The Knights took the boys' meet with a score of 26 points followed by Wilson with 34 and South Florence with 75. West’s girls finished with 34 points to edge the Bruins (42) and Tigers (47).

Bailey was joined by Charles Mazick (2nd, 17:54) and Jacobo Garcia (4th, 18:26) in the top five. He was actually neck-and-neck with Wilson’s Derrick Daniels (18:13) for much of the race before Daniels fell back to third place.

“It was a pretty good race,” Bailey said. “(Daniels) from Wilson was pretty close to me the first two miles but then I got hot and just finished strong on that third mile.

“…I was just trying to stay strong, stay consistent and not slow down.”

It was a similar situation for Burroughs, who was in a tight contest with South Florence’s Caelin Sloan until near the end.

“We always run against each other,” Burroughs said. “She always pushes me to run faster in all of the races. Once we got into that last mile was when I was able get that last burst and go past her.”

The weather and knowing the course were also two big pluses for Burroughs, she said.