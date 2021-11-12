Bait and trail cameras – productive deer management tools

Deer hunting is an evolving sport , and much has been learned since South Carolinians hunted with man-drives and dogs and planted green fields with fruit and nut trees that became legal baiting sites.

But hunting out of the same shooting houses and tree stands every year decreased the chances of taking a mature buck on a green field.

Savvy hunters soon learned that green fields had to be treated as deer sanctuaries and only be hunted two or three days a season. However, many landowners, hunting clubs and leased property hunters had problems paying for tractor time, soil tests, lime, fertilizer, herbicides and seeds to only hunt those green fields a couple of times a year.

The value of bait and trail cameras to take older bucks

When my oldest son, John Jr., wanted to return to deer hunting after years of teaching and coaching, before deer season he took my one trail camera, borrowed several others and invited me to help him scout the 250 acres of our family and friends’ hunting lease. We also purchased baiting licenses. (Baiting in South Carolina is legal on private lands). This land had been hunted heavily over green fields for 20 years from shooting houses and stationary tree stands.