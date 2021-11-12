Bait and trail cameras – productive deer management tools

Deer hunting is an evolving sport , and much has been learned since South Carolinians hunted with man-drives and dogs and planted green fields with fruit and nut trees that became legal baiting sites.
But hunting out of the same shooting houses and tree stands every year decreased the chances of taking a mature buck on a green field.
Savvy hunters soon learned that green fields had to be treated as deer sanctuaries and only be hunted two or three days a season. However, many landowners, hunting clubs and leased property hunters had problems paying for tractor time, soil tests, lime, fertilizer, herbicides and seeds to only hunt those green fields a couple of times a year.
The value of bait and trail cameras to take older bucks
When my oldest son, John Jr., wanted to return to deer hunting after years of teaching and coaching, before deer season he took my one trail camera, borrowed several others and invited me to help him scout the 250 acres of our family and friends’ hunting lease. We also purchased baiting licenses. (Baiting in South Carolina is legal on private lands). This land had been hunted heavily over green fields for 20 years from shooting houses and stationary tree stands.
We searched for deer sign in thick cover and hard-to-reach places not being hunted by others and discovered deer tracks and fresh deer droppings. We put out bait and trail cameras in places where deer should stage before entering green fields and in thick cover travel corridors and trails leading to and from scrapes.
The results of John’s trail camera surveys showed that many more deer and particularly bucks were using that 250 acres than anyone ever had spotted. He had numerous young bucks’ photos and those of four mature bucks, 3½ years old or older with nice racks and heavy bodies. He realized that allowing little bucks to walk meant he might harvest a bigger buck at the bait sites we’d created. My son also appreciated the pure joy of deer hunting by scouting that 250 acres intensively like he had a buried treasure map.
Results of bait and trail camera information
Trail cameras captured photos of the most mature bucks that were far more patternable during bow season in daylight hours than they were once green field hunters moved into shooting houses.
We could set up a hit list of mature bucks to try to take.
We saw a dramatic decrease in the numbers of bucks spotted on our trail cameras through the months that the hunting pressure on the club was highest.
We learned that knowing the movement patterns, the time of year and day most hunters hunted were important keys to our buck-taking success.
Baiting and trail cameras were the most reliable ways to find older bucks and to understand the effects of hunting pressure.
We realized that seeing an older buck frequently at one of our bait sites made our passing up younger bucks easier.
We identified two types of deer hunters: shooters who wanted access to the easiest places to hunt with the least amount of effort; and hunters who determined where deer were on the property and when and where they moved.
We realized the importance of spending the first year after joining a new lease doing trail camera surveys and baiting to understand the deer herd.
Our conclusions
My son summed up our 2020 deer season when he told me, “Dad, I’ve had more fun deer hunting this season than ever. I’m not disappointed that neither of us took a buck. I think by patterning those older bucks, we’ve increased our chances for success in the 2021 deer season by at least 200%.”