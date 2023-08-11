LAKE CITY, S.C. − #Bakertough.

That’s the motto for Lake City’s football team this year. It’s the Panthers’ source for strength while injured head coach Ronnie Baker goes through hospital treatment after a July traffic accident while driving players back from a S.C. State camp.

Baker retains his title as “head coach,” and assistant head coach Jamison Estep takes over the Panthers for the time being.

Estep, a finalist for the Panther coaching job when Baker was hired in 2019, is making the necessary adjustments.

“It’s more about logistics now and planning,” Estep said. “That’s what (Baker) would handle normally. It’s about setting up practice plans and making sure structurally we’re all on the same page. As far as the actual football coaching part of it, nothing much has changed.”

Several other coaches have been long-term members of the staff such as Kevin Graham and Lorenzo McFadden.

“The fact that we’ve been here this long and working together for a long time has been a huge help because we know how each other operates,” said Estep, originally from Maryland.

Amari Hanna is the projected quarterback after being the JV team’s MVP at running back.

“He’s a hard-working kid who is trustworthy, a three-sport athlete and competitor,” Estep said. “He’s taken the lion’s share of snaps for us in 7-on-7 this summer. He’s shown a tremendous amount of growth from the spring to where he is now. There will be bumps in the road because this will be his first time, but he runs the ball effectively and has a grasp of the offense and knows what to do with our passing game.”

Treshon Burgess will be Hanna’s often-used target when the ball is thrown.

“He’s electric; he’ll be our ‘Mr. Do Everything,’” Estep said. “He’ll split out wide and even take some snaps at Wildcat and play out of the backfield. He’ll play the backend of the secondary and also be our return guy. He’s one of the fastest kids in the state in the 400, and he has the potential to be as good as his older brother (S.C. State receiver Shamontae Burgess), if not better.”

Torrance Wilson, meanwhile, will be one to watch at running back.

“(Wilson) is bigger and stronger,” Estep said. “He’s another kid who has taken a step forward in terms of a leadership role. He has a great presence with his teammates and has worked hard in the offseason to build his body up and build his football game up. We’re expecting a big season out of him this year.”

On the other side, Lorenzo McFadden-Pressley will be one to watch at defensive tackle. McFadden-Pressley, a former state heavyweight champion and All-American wrestler, will be relied upon by Estep for a number of reasons.

“He’s one of the strongest kids I’ve ever met in my life,” Estep said of McFadden-Pressley, who will also star on the offensive line. “He’s 6-0 and slimmed down to 295 and has that wrestling background. He understands leverage and has great power coming off the ball. He commands a double team every play. His ability to be agile and quick off the ball at around 300 pounds is a nightmare for offenses.”