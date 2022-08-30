Balance fuels Wilson's offense

FLORENCE, S.C. – Now that the Wilson Tigers found their starting quarterback in Tremel Echols, they found something else even more important.

Balance.

During the Tigers’ 56-36 win Friday over Marion, second-year coach Rodney Mooney’s team accounted for 516 yards total offense. Echols passed for 281 of those yards and rushed for 79 more while accounting for eight total touchdowns (six passing).

“Tremel is a tremendous fit for our offense because he’s able to not only throw the ball from the pocket and be accurate, but he’s able to get outside of the pocket and create things for our wide receivers downfield,” said Mooney, whose 2-0 Tigers host Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday. “And while outside of the pocket, he can run with the ball if he needs to.”

But when Echols creates plays for his receivers to make, they usually make them. Zandae Butler finished Friday’s game with four catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Teammate Jyron Waiters, meanwhile, made four catches for 101 yards and a TD of his own.

And when it comes to Wilson’s running backs, Rondell Law (10 rushes for 91 yards Friday) and TiMonti Emanuel (11 for 64) help force defenses to make a difficult choice on what to stop.

“Once the running game opens up things, that gets the passing game to open up and we can give the fake to TiMonti and we’ll hit Zandae on the slant,” Echols said. “And Zandae will catch everything.”

But balance has not been Wilson’s only thing Echols has helped.

“When you look at the dimensions he has brought to our offense, he’s second to none,” Mooney said. “His leadership is something that really stands out because the guys he plays with trust him and he’s able to take criticism and give it constructively.

“But he’s also a guy, the right guy they can rally behind and say, ‘We’ve got your back because you have our back,’” he added.

Of course, for Echols to have time to make a decision on what he will do with the ball, the offensive line has to come through. And it has.

“We’ve got some dogs on the offensive line,” Echols said. “They are probably some of the best in 4A. They’re energetic and whatever we call, they are on it. They work hard and play hard.”

Tiger offensive lineman O’Neal Anderson takes pride in that.

“I like how we push,” Anderson said. “We’re very confident up front; I like our grit. We’re more physical. We’re a lot better than we were last year and are fully committed. Play fast and be physical and outwork the others. That’s our motto.”