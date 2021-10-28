Balanced attack has Lake View eying another region crown

“The biggest thing is you just can’t key on one person,” King said. “You’ve got (Nos.) 85, 3, 13, 1, 4, 14 – I mean they get ball in so many different hands that you’ve just got to be sound in your alignment and sound in your keys.

“I know we can’t stop them, but we’ve got to be able to try to slow them down.”

It’s been a tall task to slow down the Wild Gators' offense this season as well. Despite losing its top running backs from a year ago, Lake View has scored 30 points or more five times this season. Marvin Gordon (811 yards, 7 TDs) and Treyvon Bellmon (749 yards, 12 TDs) have taken over nicely, but it’s the continued growth of quarterback D.J. Bethea that has led to a more balanced attack this year.

Bethea, a senior, leads the Pee Dee with 1,538 yards passing and ranks second with 14 touchdowns. He also has two of the top five receivers in the area in Shaheed Dawkins (818 yards, 3 TDs) and Trey Page (467 yards, 8 TDs).

“D.J. has been here three years now, and he’s done a heck of a job,” King said. “I mean he just keeps getting better. He works at it in practice, and it shows when he’s out there. He’s got confidence in his offensive line and his receivers.

“This is the first year in a very long time that we’ve been as balanced as we are. Hopefully that leads to other teams not being able to sit on the run against us.”

