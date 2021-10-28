Balanced attack has Lake View eying another region crown

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Lake View’s 38-32 loss to Hannah-Pamplico on Oct. 1 was a setback but not one that couldn’t be overcome as it turns out.
Fast forward to the end of the year, and the defending 1A lower state champion Wild Gators (7-2, 2-1) are exactly where they want to be – with the Region 5-A title still in sight.
Green Sea Floyds’ 30-26 victory over Hannah-Pamplico last week set up another big game Friday as the Trojans (5-1, 3-0) travel to Jewell McLaurin Field for a 7:30 p.m. showdown in Lake View.
The winner earns the top seed while the loser will slide to the No. 2 position for the state playoffs, which begin next week.
“The kids have worked hard and put themselves in a position to play for a region championship,” Lake View coach Daryl King said. “It’s going to be a challenge going up against a well-coached football team. It starts up front with their line and they have two really good backs and a quarterback that can throw the ball when he needs to.
“They’ve got good receivers and a sound defense, so they’re just an all-around good football team.”
Green Sea, which won consecutive 1A titles in 2018 and 2019, relies on a strong rushing attack led by Colby Thorndyke and Dan Johnson. Quarterback Banks Lovett also gets in on the rushing attack along with Davion James and Antwan Cook among others.
“The biggest thing is you just can’t key on one person,” King said. “You’ve got (Nos.) 85, 3, 13, 1, 4, 14 – I mean they get ball in so many different hands that you’ve just got to be sound in your alignment and sound in your keys.
“I know we can’t stop them, but we’ve got to be able to try to slow them down.”
It’s been a tall task to slow down the Wild Gators' offense this season as well. Despite losing its top running backs from a year ago, Lake View has scored 30 points or more five times this season. Marvin Gordon (811 yards, 7 TDs) and Treyvon Bellmon (749 yards, 12 TDs) have taken over nicely, but it’s the continued growth of quarterback D.J. Bethea that has led to a more balanced attack this year.
Bethea, a senior, leads the Pee Dee with 1,538 yards passing and ranks second with 14 touchdowns. He also has two of the top five receivers in the area in Shaheed Dawkins (818 yards, 3 TDs) and Trey Page (467 yards, 8 TDs).
“D.J. has been here three years now, and he’s done a heck of a job,” King said. “I mean he just keeps getting better. He works at it in practice, and it shows when he’s out there. He’s got confidence in his offensive line and his receivers.
“This is the first year in a very long time that we’ve been as balanced as we are. Hopefully that leads to other teams not being able to sit on the run against us.”