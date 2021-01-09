Balanced attack leads Lake View boys past Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — With only five players back from last year, Lake View’s boys’ basketball team was lacking a little bit in depth as it opened its season this week, coach Jeffery Ceasar said.
That depth was tested Friday night against Timmonsville as foul trouble became an issue for both teams in a game that saw them combine for 79 free-throw attempts.
In the end, it was a strong start and scoring depth that proved the differences as the Wild Gators captured a 75-61 victory to improve to 2-0 overall and in Region 5-A.
“We usually go with a six-man rotation, but we got in foul trouble so we had to go with a little bit longer one,” Ceasar said. “I’m proud of the guys that came off the bench and really contributed to the team.”
LVHS wound up with four players in double figures and eight players in all that made the scorebook. A lot of that came from the charity stripe as the Gators were able to sink 28 of 45 shots.
“We’ve got to be able to hit them,” Ceasar said. “So that’s something we’ve got to work on in practice — we’ve got to shoot more free throws. But the biggest thing was they called it both ways and we both shot a lot of free throws.”
Even so, first-year Whirlwinds coach Carlton Graham pointed to the difference in free-throw shooting from Tuesday’s game as a major reason for his team’s third loss of the year (0-3, 0-2).
“They knocked down the free throws tonight,” Graham said. “They actually struggled a little bit the first time we played them doing that, but tonight they hit them. That made a difference. They made free throws and we missed them.”
Timmonsville wound up going 22 of 34 from the line and found itself in a deep hole early. Lake View jumped to an 18-5 lead after the first quarter and never lost the lead.
But Christian Taylor’s big night kept the Whirlwinds from fading too far back, and they even got within four points of the lead midway through the third quarter before LVHS started to pull away for good.
Taylor poured in a game-high 42 points and finished with 10 rebounds, but he was the lone THS player to post double figures. Jaheim Greene was next with seven points.
Meanwhile the Gators had a pair of high scorers in D.J. Bethea and Michael McInnis. The duo combined for 19 points in the final stanza and finished with 19 and 17 points overall, respectively.
Lake View also got strong performances from Marquise Johnson, who chimed in with 12 points, and Da’Correus, Ford who added 10.
LV 18 10 16 31 – 75
T 5 16 14 26 – 61
LAKE VIEW (75)
D.J. Bethea 19, Michael McInnis 17, Marquise Johnson 12, Da’Correus Ford 10, McCants 6, Dawkins 6, Rogers 3, McNeil 2.
TIMMONSVILLE (61)
Christian Taylor 42, Greene 7, Echols 5, Brown 5, Wilds 2.
RECORDS: LV 2-0, 2-0 Region 5-A. T 0-3, 0-2 Region 5-A.
NEXT GAMES: Lake View is currently scheduled to travel to Hannah-Pamplico on Tuesday while Timmonsville is currently scheduled to travel to Johnsonville.
GIRLS
Lake View 66
Timmonsville 17
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Ja’Niyah Waters led four Lake View players in double figures with 21 points as the Wild Gators captured their second straight Region 5-A victory.
LVHS jumped to a 16-2 lead after one quarter and put the game firmly out of reach in the third by outscoring the Whirlwinds 21-3.
Gwendaria Page had 15 points for the Wild Gators followed by Jaleya Ford with 12 and Tianaa Hamilton with 11.
Janiya Scott-Rouse was the lone THS player in double figures with 12 points.
LV 16 25 21 4 – 66
T 2 11 3 1 – 17
LAKE VIEW (66)
Ja’Niyah Waters 21, Gwendaria Page 15, Jaleya Ford 12, Tianaa Hamilton 11, Williams 4, Nesmith 3.
TIMMONSVILLE (17)
Janiya Scott-Rouse 12, Graham 2, Scott 2, Hawkins 1.
RECORDS: LV 2-0, 2-0 Region 5-A. T 0-3, 0-2 Region 5-A.
NEXT GAMES: Lake View is currently scheduled to travel to Hannah-Pamplico on Tuesday while Timmonsville is currently scheduled to travel to Johnsonville.