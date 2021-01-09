Balanced attack leads Lake View boys past Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — With only five players back from last year, Lake View’s boys’ basketball team was lacking a little bit in depth as it opened its season this week, coach Jeffery Ceasar said.

That depth was tested Friday night against Timmonsville as foul trouble became an issue for both teams in a game that saw them combine for 79 free-throw attempts.

In the end, it was a strong start and scoring depth that proved the differences as the Wild Gators captured a 75-61 victory to improve to 2-0 overall and in Region 5-A.

“We usually go with a six-man rotation, but we got in foul trouble so we had to go with a little bit longer one,” Ceasar said. “I’m proud of the guys that came off the bench and really contributed to the team.”

LVHS wound up with four players in double figures and eight players in all that made the scorebook. A lot of that came from the charity stripe as the Gators were able to sink 28 of 45 shots.

“We’ve got to be able to hit them,” Ceasar said. “So that’s something we’ve got to work on in practice — we’ve got to shoot more free throws. But the biggest thing was they called it both ways and we both shot a lot of free throws.”