Barnes taking game from Marion to Limestone College

MARION, S.C. – Marion Lady Swamp Foxes senior guard Kimbrie'l Barnes signed a letter of intent to play at Limestone College Monday.

“I’m overwhelmed and it was very emotional though because I will be leaving everybody soon,” Barnes said of the more than 20 people in attendance to support at the signing ceremony.

Barnes said out of several options it was the visit to Limestone College that helped lead to the decision to join the Saints women’s basketball program.

“When I visited the campus it was so nice and the coaches there were great,” Barnes said. “They were all sweet to me and I also met some of my teammates and they were nice.”

“Kimmie” Barnes is another four-year starter for the Lady Swamp Foxes named All-State. She averaged 12 points per game leading the squad to 2020 Class 2A state championship appearance and a pair of region titles.

“It was somewhat hard and interesting but it was a very good experience,” Barnes said. Her fondest memory is winning the Class 2A lower state final along with having the experience of playing for a state championship.

Coach Crasten Davis said it was great coaching Barnes.