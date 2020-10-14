Barth, RedWolves announce new partnership, president

DeLay and Raphael each bring a wealth of experience in the sports world to Florence. DeLay has been a sports executive for 28 years and has worked with the NBA, NHL, MLB and minor league baseball. He was also a former minority partner with the Savannah Bananas of the Coastal Plain League, and currently owns the Macon Bacon.

It was the game day atmosphere in Macon that actually first brought DeLay and Raphael to Barth’s attention, he said.

“Kevin and Donna have both done such a good job of keeping the RedWolves in the community,” DeLay said. “…With the new stadium coming and the community growing and being so vibrant, we looked at the combination of what Kevin and Donna had built plus the stadium and said this is an opportunity that we can take and bring to Florence what we had done in Macon and a lot of other places.

“We’re looking forward to it.”

The core of any sports team is family entertainment, DeLay went on to say, and that stretches beyond just the game on the field.

Rapheal echoed DeLay’s sentiments about providing quality, family entertainment throughout not only the RedWolves’ season, but year-round in the new facility.