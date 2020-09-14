Barth thrilled with new year-round facility for RedWolves, city

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to enter into this agreement with the city to play RedWolves baseball here at what we know is going to be an amazing and incredible stadium,” Barth said. “… The new stadium is going to be an amazing facility. It’s going to be one that allows us to not only bring baseball here in the summer, but it’s going to allow us to be a year-round venue. We have plans to bring concerts, family events, baseball tournaments, conference tournaments hopefully and things for the family year round.”

Suites, VIP areas, food trucks, hospitality areas and designated “kid zones” will all be a part of the fan experience going forward, not only for RedWolves games but all events, Barth said.

“What we have found over the last 20 years of RedWolves baseball and playing in the other cities in our league is that having things to do for the entire family at the stadium is just as important as putting a good team on the field and having a nice stadium,” Barth said. “… We asked for those kinds of things because we think they are good for RedWolves fans, and I really think they’ll be even better for people coming in and watching tournaments and concerts and things of that nature.

“The city just made all that possible.”