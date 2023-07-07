FLORENCE, S.C. − Ethan Krizen's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Florence to a 5-4 victory over Wilmington on Friday at Carolina Bank Field.

Krizen came up with one out and the bases juiced after the Flamingos drew two walks and a hit by pitch to begin the inning. Krizen fouled off six straight pitches before driving home the winning run.

Florence improved to 2-2 in the second half and 12-16 overall. The Flamingos have a pair of games scheduled at Lexington County on Saturday and Monday next up on the schedule.

Krizen had three hits and stole two bases for Florence. Dylan Robertson drove in four runs, three of which came on a third-inning home run.

Alex Rodgers and Nick Marinconz each had doubles for the Flamingos.

American Legion

Horry 11-11

Pee Dee Gold 4-10

GAME ONE

WP: Wall (5IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 3K, 0BB). LP: Jackson McGregor (2IP, 4H, 5R, 2ER, 2K, 3BB).

LEADING HITTERS: PDG: Hunter Matthews 2-4, 2B; Jase McKnight 1-1, 1 RBI.

GAME TWO

WP: Henderson (2IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, 2K, 2BB). LP: Landon Matthews (5 2/3IP, 8H, 9R, 6ER, 8K, 2BB).

LEADING HITTERS: PDG: Jayce McLaughlin 2-3, 4 RBI; Blue McKnight 2-4, 2 RBI; Taevin Herring 1-4, 1 RBI; Camp Keels 1-4, 1 RBI.

Sumter 4

Manning-Santee 2

WP: Todd (2IP, 3H, 2R, 1ER, 2K, 4BB). LP: Kyler Odom (2IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 1K, 2BB).

LEADING HITTERS: MS: Bryce Acord 1-3; Chapell Brogdon 1-4, 1 RBI; Bradley Muldrow 2-3.

OTHER SCORE: Wayne County (N.C.) defeated Florence Post 1 by a 7-6 score on Friday. Florence also earned win over Georgetown via forfeit.