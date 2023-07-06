American Legion

Sumter 8

Pee Dee 5

WP: Goff (3IP, 6H, 0R, 0ER, 0K, 0BB). LP: Mykel Croker (2IP, 5H, 5R, 4ER, 1K, 1BB).

LEADING HITTERS: PDG: Tanner Lewis 2-3,2B, 1 RBI; Evan Frank 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Camp Keels 2-2, 1 RBI; Dawson Young 1-2, 1 RBI.

Coastal Plain League

Macon 2

Florence 1

FLORENCE − Three Macon pitchers combined to allow just four hits as the Bacon edged Florence 2-1 on Thursday at Carolina Bank Field.

The Flamingos fell to 1-2 in the second half and 11-16 overall in the CPL standings.

Yariel Diaz drove in the lone run for Florence with a pinch-hit double in the ninth. Jake Ogden, Carson Garner and Riley Davis had the other base knocks for the Flamingos.

Francis Marion's Josh Adams took the loss on the mound after giving up two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and three walks in three innings.