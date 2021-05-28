Rough offensive night, 1st inning doom RedWolves in opener

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was certainly not the start to the game – or the season – that Jake Schuster hoped for, but the first-year Florence RedWolves coach kept things in perspective.
“It’s Game 1. ... Guys are kind of getting their timing,” Schuster said of Thursday’s 5-0 loss to Holly Springs at Sparrow Stadium. “They gave us some chances and unfortunately we couldn’t take advantage of them. That’s baseball.
"I’m sure tomorrow we’ll get those chances again and be able to get knocks.”
A combination of a rough first inning by Florence starter Patrick Bott and an offense that was out of sync led to a shutout as the RedWolves (0-1) dropped their season opener for the third consecutive season.
The team returns home for a 7 p.m. fame Saturday against the Wilmington Sharks.
Three Salamander pitchers combined to keep Florence off the scoreboard as the RedWolves managed five hits and left 16 runners on base, including 10 in scoring position.
Part of the issue was strikeouts, as Florence batters went down swinging 15 times Thursday.
“The timing is really difficult, and they threw some good arms at us tonight as well that made it that much more difficult,” Schuster said. “But once we get back in the groove, I think we’ll be OK.”
Schuster also was encouraged by his own pitching staff, even given the rough start as the RedWolves fell behind 3-0 after a half inning.
Bott, a first-year freshman for Clemson University this past season, walked the first three batters he faced. They all came around to score – one on a balk and two on a potential double-play grounder that was handled at second, but the throw to first went wide.
The right-hander settled down afterward, though, and tossed three scoreless innings. He exited after four innings and gave up two earned runs on no hits with seven strikeouts and seven walks.
“It was about as bad a first inning as you can have,” Schuster said of Bott. “But he got his legs back underneath him, settled in. I’m pretty pleased with how he threw overall. He put a decent outing together and gave us a chance to win, so that’s all you can ask for.”
The Salamanders scored just two more runs the rest of the game as a trio of Florence pitchers kept the RedWolves within striking distance, but the home team could not manage to put together multiple hits in any inning but the third.
Francis Marion University standouts Will Hardee and Todd Mattox hit back-to-back singles to lead off that inning, but both were stranded as the RedWolves struck out twice over the next four batters.