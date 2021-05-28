Rough offensive night, 1st inning doom RedWolves in opener

Schuster also was encouraged by his own pitching staff, even given the rough start as the RedWolves fell behind 3-0 after a half inning.

Bott, a first-year freshman for Clemson University this past season, walked the first three batters he faced. They all came around to score – one on a balk and two on a potential double-play grounder that was handled at second, but the throw to first went wide.

The right-hander settled down afterward, though, and tossed three scoreless innings. He exited after four innings and gave up two earned runs on no hits with seven strikeouts and seven walks.

“It was about as bad a first inning as you can have,” Schuster said of Bott. “But he got his legs back underneath him, settled in. I’m pretty pleased with how he threw overall. He put a decent outing together and gave us a chance to win, so that’s all you can ask for.”

The Salamanders scored just two more runs the rest of the game as a trio of Florence pitchers kept the RedWolves within striking distance, but the home team could not manage to put together multiple hits in any inning but the third.