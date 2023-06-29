FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Darlington High football/baseball/basketball star Brian Scott is the new boys' basketball coach at Lamar, and Jason Earle was promoted to the same position at Hartsville. Scott replaces Frankie Johnson Sr., and Earle replaces Yusuf English.

Scott's previous basketball coaching job was at Marion (2015-17), where he coached the Swamp Foxes to a region title and he became a region coach of the year. While playing for the Falcons, he shined in each sport he played.

In football, Scott's 226 career receptions at the time were the most in state history. He accounted for 3,074 yards and 36 touchdowns and was South Carolina's 1996 Gatorade and USA Today Player of the Year. Also a Shrine Bowl selection, he became just as big a star at the University of South Carolina. And he was a 1996 Schutt All-American.

For the Gamecocks, Scott caught 93 passes for 1,506 yards. He played in the Gamecocks' 2001-02 Outback Bowl wins over Ohio State. In 2001, he was team co-captain and MVP.

And in Darlington basketball, Scott averaged 22.3 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and 3.5 steals per game. He had a triple-double (44 points, 17 rebounds, 11 assists) in a win against Berkeley, and he was two-time all-state. And he was MVP of the 1997 North-South All-Star Game.

Earle's recent coaching jobs had been as a basketball assistant at Darlington, then Hartsville. In May 2020, he tweeted:

"Coaching is a calling. Your players will break your heart, your colleagues don’t consider you a real teacher, your critics roast you on social media, and you work countless hours for low pay. What keeps you going is changing lives. That’s a calling," he stated.

For the 2020-21 year, Earle was St. John's Elementary's teacher of the year.