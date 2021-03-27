Hartsville's Cesare Edwards is Morning News Boys' Basketball Player of the Year

The 6-foot-8 power forward was certainly that this season. He was 12 for 32 from 3-point range (38%) and 34 of 41 at the charity stripe (83%). He also shot 50.1 percent from 2-point range; helped by extra shots he added to his offensive arsenal this past offseason.

“I started doing hook shots, fadeaways, drop steps while still shooting threes and getting shots of the dribble,” Edwards said earlier in the year. “There are a lot of things I still need to improve on, but it’s been good to see that the things I worked on in the summer start to come through in games.”

Had Hartsville been able to play a full season instead of just 13 games, English believes those numbers would have been even more eye-popping.

“He led the team as much as he possibly could,” English said. “He gave us everything he had night in and night out. It was a pleasure to coach him, and he was amazing this year. Really separated himself.

“He had a tough job because he had to protect the rim, rebound and he was one of our better shooters, so he was exhausted on both ends of the floor all the time.”

It was a far cry from how Edwards started out as a freshman, when the idea of collecting 1,000 points and a NCAA Division I scholarship seemed lofty at best.