Hartsville's Cesare Edwards is Morning News Boys' Basketball Player of the Year

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Yusuf English had a simple explanation for what made Cesare Edwards’ senior year different from any other.
“When he was out on the floor, he changed the game for us,” the Hartsville High boys’ basketball coach said. “He really stepped up on the defensive side of the ball this year and that allowed us to hold teams down more.
“Win or lose, we always out-rebounded the other team.”
Edwards’ offensive numbers were nothing to shy away from either. In all, he wound up averaging a double-double with 17.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this season as he helped the Red Foxes win their first region title since 2013 and make it all the way to the 4A lower state final.
The Xavier University signee hit more than a few milestones along the way – 1,000 points for his career, All-State and North-South selections and a McDonald’s All-American nomination.
He can add one more to the list as the Morning News Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
“Everyone was saying, ‘All he can do is shoot and rebound — he doesn’t get in the paint, he doesn’t drive, he doesn’t do anything else,’” the Red Fox senior said earlier this year about his game. “I didn’t want to be known just for shooting. The game plans were going to be too easy against me. I wanted to be more versatile.”
The 6-foot-8 power forward was certainly that this season. He was 12 for 32 from 3-point range (38%) and 34 of 41 at the charity stripe (83%). He also shot 50.1 percent from 2-point range; helped by extra shots he added to his offensive arsenal this past offseason.
“I started doing hook shots, fadeaways, drop steps while still shooting threes and getting shots of the dribble,” Edwards said earlier in the year. “There are a lot of things I still need to improve on, but it’s been good to see that the things I worked on in the summer start to come through in games.”
Had Hartsville been able to play a full season instead of just 13 games, English believes those numbers would have been even more eye-popping.
“He led the team as much as he possibly could,” English said. “He gave us everything he had night in and night out. It was a pleasure to coach him, and he was amazing this year. Really separated himself.
“He had a tough job because he had to protect the rim, rebound and he was one of our better shooters, so he was exhausted on both ends of the floor all the time.”
It was a far cry from how Edwards started out as a freshman, when the idea of collecting 1,000 points and a NCAA Division I scholarship seemed lofty at best.
“If you had told me my freshman year that I’d get to 1,000 points my senior year, I would not have believed you,” Edwards said after reaching his milestone. “I was a completely different person then and a different player. I really had to mature over time.