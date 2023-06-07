FLORENCE, S.C. – The disappointment was evident in Derick Urquhart’s face Wednesday.

He lamented his squad’s “Jekyll and Hyde” approach on offense, as he coined it, as the bats seemingly go from red hot to ice cold one game to the next.

“Completely disappointed in our offense tonight,” the Florence Post 1 coach said following a 3-2 loss to Richland Post 215. “…Monday night we score 34 runs in the doubleheader, and tonight we can’t score. We get two runs on three or four hits, and that’s just unacceptable. Our hitters have got to figure it out.

“Just disappointed in the way our approach (was) at the plate.”

Florence batters struck out four times and hit the ball in the air for popups for flyouts nine more times. The result was 10 runners left stranded throughout the evening, with five of them in scoring position.

“That’s just giving them easy outs,” Urquhart said. “We didn’t square balls up – there weren’t any hard-hit outs. When we did put it in play, we took advantage of some of their errors and had some good hits when we did.”

Shemar Simes had the lone extra-base knock. His solo homer in the fifth inning brought Florence back within a run, but Post 1 managed just one more basehit the rest of the night.

The only other Florence run came in the second when Collin Minshew reached on a two-base error and then came home via a wild pitch and passed ball.

Otherwise, Post 1 collected just three singles from Brody Cook, Minshew and a bunt single by Tucker Bass.

“We’re just going to keep working,” Urquhart said. “The effort’s there…proud of the effort. Most everybody’s here for early work (an) hour, hour and a half before actually batting practice starts, so the effort’s there – it’s just executing.

“It’s like they get a different mindset when they get to the plate.”

The lack of clutch hitting negated a solid effort on the mound by Florence starter Tanner Hall. He had a shaky start – two walks, a hit batsman and a two-run homer in the first two innings. But he settled down and allowed just one more run the rest of his outing.

He went six frames and gave up three runs on five hits with four strikeouts.

“He settled in,” Urquhart said of his right-hander. “He kept us in the game, got us out of a couple jams and our defense made some plays behind him. Tanner threw well and we wasted a good pitching performance tonight.”

The long ball stung him, however, as Richland’s Julian Scott and Austin Laughlin each went deep.

Post 215 appeared to score its fourth run of night in the top of the seventh when Laughlin lined out to left field and Cannon Dorsey tagged from third and came home.

But on the appeal, the home plate umpire ruled Dorsey had left early and declared him out.

Florence (5-2, 4-0 in League II play) is scheduled to play a road contest in North Carolina on Thursday before returning home to face the Pee Dee Patriots on Saturday at noon.