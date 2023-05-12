FLORENCE, S.C. – The first inning can often be a little rough for Williamsburg Academy right-hander Holdon Baylor, he said.

“I’m just getting used to throwing off a new mound,” the Stallions senior explained. “Just getting used to the feel of the new field and everything.”

Such was the case Thursday as Williamsburg faced Florence Christian School in the SCISA 3A state playoffs at Carolina Bank Field.

But after giving up two runs in the top of the first, Baylor shut the Eagles down the rest of night – going the distance as the Stallions earned a 4-2 victory to set up a rematch with Pee Dee Academy in next week’s state championship series.

FCS had forced the winner-take-all game thanks to a 10-inning victory Wednesday, but the Stallions bounced back in a big way, coach Tyler Boyd said.

“Shows a lot about the kids after last night playing 10 innings and getting beat in the 10th inning,” he said. “That gives them the momentum. But our guys…they’re tough. They’ve been here the last couple years and were ready for it and played a clean game.”

Baylor was the main catalyst as he quickly regained his form and put up goose eggs for most of the evening. He struck out two and walked two, but did not allow FCS to collect more than one hit in any inning outside of the first and the seventh.

“My fastball was hitting my spots really well,” Baylor said. “I was just really able to locate it well and then come in with the curveball after that. Just to like throw off their timing a little bit.

“Honestly all of pitches were working really well after that first-inning hiccup.”

The Eagles came out of the gate strong as the first four batters of the game reached base. Gabe McLauglin’s RBI double put them on the board, and Matthew Chace’s sacrifice fly plated another run as FCS grabbed a 2-0 advantage.

It could have been more, however, except a failed squeeze play resulted in a runner at third being caught in no man’s land and eventually tagged for the first out of the inning.

“We’ve probably put down 12 squeezes this year – we’re known for that,” Eagles coach Josh Guthrie said. “And it just didn’t happen tonight. …But I’ll put that on me. Maybe I should have coached a little bit better, but I knew that we needed to score six runs (to win), and while we had a shot, it was a hot moment for us.

“Unfortunately we just didn’t get the job done there.”

FCS stayed in contention throughout the game, however, thanks to a strong performance on the mound by Jackson McGregor. McGregor was filling in for ace Tanner Lewis, who was injured in the previous night’s game.

But the Eagles right-hander, who was hurt himself most of the season, held the Stallions to just four runs on five hits across five innings. He worked out of jams in the first, third and fifth innings – giving up just one run each time despite the bases being loaded on all three occasions.

Even so, Williamsburg was able to manufacture the runs it needed. Greyson Moore plated the first on a fielder’s choice grounder, Ryan Corey singled home the second, Layton Morris hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the third run and Bryce Blackburn did the same for the final tally.

“We had one run in four different innings,” Boyd said. “We were able to execute very well when we got guys in scoring position – put it in play, get the bunt down, stuff like that. And that’s what we were able to do.

“Last night we weren’t able to hit them in, so tonight we tried to play a little more small ball and make sure we get one across, and we did that four times.”

FCS 200 000 0 – 2 7 3

WA 101 110 x – 4 5 1

WP – Holdon Baylor (7 IP, 2 R, 7 H, 2 K, 2 BB). LP – Jackson McGregor (5 IP, 4 R, 5 H, 4 K, 6 BB).

LEADING HITTERS – FCS: Gavin Holt 2-4, R; Gabe McLaughlin 2-3, 2B, RBI, R; Jackson McGregor 1-4; Juels Huntley 1-3; Jayce McLaughlin 1-3; Matthew Chace 0-3, RBI. WA: Bradley Muldrow 2-4, 2B, R; Layton Morris 0-2, RBI, BB, SB; Wes Smith 0-1, 3 BB, R; Greyson Moore 2-4, RBI, SB; Landon Strong 0-1, 2 BB; Ryan Corey 1-3, RBI, SB; Bryce Blackburn 0-2, RBI; Will McCutcheon 0-2, BB, R.

RECORDS: WA 15-11. FCS 21-12

NEXT GAME: Williamsburg will face Pee Dee Academy in the SCISA 3A state championship series beginning Monday.