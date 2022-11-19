Beamer nets 22 in Zehnder’s first win for FMU

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior swingman Bryce Beamer scored a game-high 22 points to lead four players in double figures as Francis Marion University handed interim coach Jake Zehnder his first win, a 70-66 decision over Voorhees University on Saturday in non-conference men’s basketball action.

Francis Marion evens its season mark at 1-1 and remains unbeaten all-time against the Tigers at 10-0. It was the first Saturday night home contest for FMU in eight years.

The Patriots will open Conference Carolinas action at home on Tuesday when they entertain Chowan University at 7:30 p.m.

Beamer connected on 9-of-13 field goals attempts, including 4-of-7 from behind the three-point arc, while also grabbing seven rebounds and handing out three assists. Sophomore Nick Silva scored 14 points off the bench, while sophomore center Jonah Pierce also came on in a reserve role and notched a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

FMU senior guard Tionne Rollins chipped in 11 points.

Junior guard Tyler Willoughby led Voorhees (5-4) with 13 points.

A short hook shot by Pierce with 3:37 remaining gave FMU a 65-64 advantage. After a pair of misses by the Tigers, Beamer hit a turn-around jumper in the lane to up the margin to 67-64 with 1:59 on the clock.

After Pierce blocked a potential game-tying three-point attempt by Willoughby, Hector Rosario converted a lay-in to bring Voorhees to within 67-66 with 20 seconds left.

Silva drained a pair of free throws with 18 ticks remaining, and FMU survived another potential game-tying three-point attempt, this time by Terill Windom (it missed), before Rollins hit a clinching free throw with 2.6 seconds left.

Francis Marion shot 41.9 percent from the floor and made 11-of-16 free throws, while Voorhees connected on 43.5 percent of its field goal attempts and hit 5-of-8 attempts at the free throw stripe.

A three-pointer by Beamer opened the game’s scoring and Francis Marion would lead by as many as 10 in the opening stanza, before settling for a 43-38 halftime lead.

A jump shot by Beamer increased the margin to 48-40 early in the second half. Voorhees gradually rallied, and took its second lead of the night at 54-53 near the 11-minute mark of the half.

Three-and-a-half minutes later, Beamer snapped a 60-60 deadlock with a three-pointer.