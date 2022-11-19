 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGES

Beamer nets 22 in Zehnder’s first win for FMU

Francis Marion's Bruce Beamer scored 22 points Saturday night as the Patriots topped Voorhees 70-66 for interim coach Jake Zehnder's first victory.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior swingman Bryce Beamer scored a game-high 22 points to lead four players in double figures as Francis Marion University handed interim coach Jake Zehnder his first win, a 70-66 decision over Voorhees University on Saturday in non-conference men’s basketball action.

Francis Marion evens its season mark at 1-1 and remains unbeaten all-time against the Tigers at 10-0. It was the first Saturday night home contest for FMU in eight years.

The Patriots will open Conference Carolinas action at home on Tuesday when they entertain Chowan University at 7:30 p.m.

Beamer connected on 9-of-13 field goals attempts, including 4-of-7 from behind the three-point arc, while also grabbing seven rebounds and handing out three assists. Sophomore Nick Silva scored 14 points off the bench, while sophomore center Jonah Pierce also came on in a reserve role and notched a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

FMU senior guard Tionne Rollins chipped in 11 points.

Junior guard Tyler Willoughby led Voorhees (5-4) with 13 points.

A short hook shot by Pierce with 3:37 remaining gave FMU a 65-64 advantage. After a pair of misses by the Tigers, Beamer hit a turn-around jumper in the lane to up the margin to 67-64 with 1:59 on the clock.

After Pierce blocked a potential game-tying three-point attempt by Willoughby, Hector Rosario converted a lay-in to bring Voorhees to within 67-66 with 20 seconds left.

Silva drained a pair of free throws with 18 ticks remaining, and FMU survived another potential game-tying three-point attempt, this time by Terill Windom (it missed), before Rollins hit a clinching free throw with 2.6 seconds left.

Francis Marion shot 41.9 percent from the floor and made 11-of-16 free throws, while Voorhees connected on 43.5 percent of its field goal attempts and hit 5-of-8 attempts at the free throw stripe.

A three-pointer by Beamer opened the game’s scoring and Francis Marion would lead by as many as 10 in the opening stanza, before settling for a 43-38 halftime lead.

A jump shot by Beamer increased the margin to 48-40 early in the second half. Voorhees gradually rallied, and took its second lead of the night at 54-53 near the 11-minute mark of the half.

Three-and-a-half minutes later, Beamer snapped a 60-60 deadlock with a three-pointer.

