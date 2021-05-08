Behind Dickerson's CG, Falcons rally for 3-2 win over West Florence

Brown was especially frustrated with the way West ended the game. The Knights had two runners on each of the last three innings but couldn’t come up with the big hit to drive any of them home.

“Just had bad at bats there in key spots and just couldn’t scratch a run across,” Brown said.

Runs and hits were hard to come by most of the night for both teams. Darlington had the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, but couldn’t push a run across against Knights starter Bryson Graves.

West got on the board first in the top of the second thanks to a delayed steal. With George Floyd on third and one down, Nic Edick took off from first and was thrown out at second. But Floyd had more than enough time to score from third as West took a 1-0 lead.

The Falcons got the run right back, however. Tyler Berry collected the first of his two hits in the game with a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning and almost immediately took off for second. Three batters later, with Berry standing on third, a wild pitch brought him home to knot the contest at 1-1.

West retook the lead briefly in the fourth. Dylan Snyder singled and raced all the way to third on a Falcons error. He came home next batter when Floyd doubled him in. Both Snyder and Floyd finished with two hits each for WF.