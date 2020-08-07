Behind Moore's gem, Post 1 advances to 2nd round of playoffs

The combination worked as Moore handcuffed the Camden batters all night. Khyree Miller’s leadoff double was the only knock against Moore, and no batter made it past second base.

“I felt good…it was just kind of flowing out there,” Moore said afterward. “I hadn’t started a game in a while, and I just kind of had to build my confidence up again. I just went from there.

“…I just tried to settle down, breathe and let the defense play behind me.”

Moore’s teammates in the field backed up their starter in a big way. Florence turned three double plays, which led to Camden not having more than one runner on in any inning until the seventh.

“His curveball was working and he knew he could throw it when he needed to,” Urquhart said of Moore. “If he got behind in counts, he kept battling back.

“Just like Robbie last night, those guys got stronger as the game when on, and Parker’s confidence just kept building and building.”

Meanwhile the Post 1 offense has its share of struggles as well, but a three-run outburst in the bottom of the first proved to be all the run support that was needed.