Behind Moore's gem, Post 1 advances to 2nd round of playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. — Derick Urquhart was hoping reliever Parker Moore could give him three innings to start Friday’s winner-take-all game against Camden.
By the end of the night, Moore might have given his coach the answer he was looking for at the back end of Florence’s rotation.
Filling in for the injured George Derrick Floyd, Moore made his first start one of the best turned in by a Post 1 hurler this season as he twirled a one-hit, complete-game shutout in a 3-0 victory at American Legion Field.
Florence (17-6) took the best-of-three S.C. American League state playoff series 2-1 against the 17ers, and advance to face West Columbia in round two beginning next week. Game 1 is scheduled for 8 p.m. Monday at Midlands Sports Complex with Game 2 set for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Legion Field.
Should that series go to a third game, Urquhart now has a name at the top of the list to potentially start it.
“That’s one of the better pitching performances that we’ve had in years,” Urquhart said of Moore’s gem. “…We just kind of felt like he was going to give us what we needed with his offspeed (pitches) and from the angle that he throws.
“We threw some velocity at them yesterday with Robbie (Jordan) and (Thomas) Skipper, and we thought let’s try somebody with a little offspeed and a funky little angle that Parker has.”
The combination worked as Moore handcuffed the Camden batters all night. Khyree Miller’s leadoff double was the only knock against Moore, and no batter made it past second base.
“I felt good…it was just kind of flowing out there,” Moore said afterward. “I hadn’t started a game in a while, and I just kind of had to build my confidence up again. I just went from there.
“…I just tried to settle down, breathe and let the defense play behind me.”
Moore’s teammates in the field backed up their starter in a big way. Florence turned three double plays, which led to Camden not having more than one runner on in any inning until the seventh.
“His curveball was working and he knew he could throw it when he needed to,” Urquhart said of Moore. “If he got behind in counts, he kept battling back.
“Just like Robbie last night, those guys got stronger as the game when on, and Parker’s confidence just kept building and building.”
Meanwhile the Post 1 offense has its share of struggles as well, but a three-run outburst in the bottom of the first proved to be all the run support that was needed.
D.P. Pendergrass walked, stole second and came home on Caleb Oakley’s RBI single. A walk to Noah Carter and a sacrifice bunt by Owen Taylor paved the way for two more tallies as Oakley scored on a wild pitch and Kody Hanna drove in Carter to put Florence up 3-0.
But Post 1 managed just three hits the rest of the way. Hanna led the team with two while Korique Rainey, Nik Mezzanotte and Taylor each collected one.
“Little disappointed in the offense,” Urquhart said. “Started off so well, and then we just got complacent. Our bats were just very slow – we were dragging the bats through the zone. More popups and just really looked very lackadaisical the second half of the game.”