DARLINGTON, S.C. – Christopher Bell didn’t mince words when comparing Sunday’s race at Darlington with NASCAR’s longest race of the year in Charlotte.

“The Southern 500 is in my opinion harder than the Coca-Cola 600 just because of the racetrack we’re at,” Bell said. “…Darlington is a place that’s notoriously hard to pass, so starting up front is a really big deal.”

And Bell will be in the top spot come Sunday evening thanks to his 169.139 mph lap that earned him the pole for the 74th Cook Out Southern 500 (6 p.m., USA) at Darlington Raceway.

It was Bell’s third pole of the season (and in the last eight races) and seventh in his Cup Series career.

“We always try and qualify good, but I’ll be honest last year we qualified a lot better than what we were doing at the beginning of this year,” Bell said. “So definitely after we got through the first five (to) eight races this year, we were wondering what happened?

“…So my team, (Crew Chief) Adam Stevens, Tyler and William, my engineers, have put a lot of emphasis on qualifying here the last couple months and it’s really showed.”

Bell will have Ty Gibbs’ pit crew with him now, however, as Joe Gibbs Racing made the switch after the younger Gibbs failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Joining Bell up front will be teammate Denny Hamlin (169.042 mph). Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski round out the top five spots. Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola make up the rest of the top 10 – which features nine playoff drivers.

The rest of the playoff drivers are spread throughout the remainder of the filed. Kyle Busch will start 11th with Kyle Larson starting 18th and Bubba Wallace right behind him in 19th.

William Byron (23rd), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (25th), Ross Chastain (27th) and regular-season champ Martin Truex Jr. (31st) will have a steeper hill to climb to get to the front.

Preece never considered not racing

When asked if he ever considered sitting out this weekend, Ryan Preece’s response was quick and pointed.

“No way. Why? I mean, as a racer, why?” The No. 41 Haas Automation Ford Mustang driver said. “You go talk to a guy that’s racing a 410 or a modified, we love to race and I feel completely fine, so why stop? I get what you’re saying. It’s OK to not race, but it’s OK to race, and I think that’s what really needs to be said here.”

Preece was involved in a horrific wreck at Daytona the week prior that saw his car flip 10 times before coming to rest.

There were no broken bones – just some bruising that included under his eyes.

“They aren’t bad,” Preece said. “I’m just gonna put an end to it right now because what I want you all to know is racing in general, whether you’re racing a sprint car, a modified or anything, it’s dangerous. There are consequences to everything, but what we do as race car drivers is we respect one another to not put ourselves in positions to be like that. I’m fine. My vision is perfect, everything about it. They don’t hurt. They look bad to you guys, but you look at a 410 driver after some flips and they get this. It’s from spinning in the air, all that, the blood flow, I don’t know. I’m not a doctor and a lot of other people out there aren’t either, so what I can tell you is I went through all the tests.

“I feel fine. If I didn’t feel fine, I wouldn’t be in this car this weekend, but, obviously, I’m grateful and excited to be here.”

Legacy Motor Club gearing for future

Legacy Motor Club, a collaborative effort of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, GMS Racing’s Maury Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, has been through a turbulent first season, to say the least.

The team’s on-track struggles were exacerbated by the suspension and dismissal of driver Noah Gragson for “liking” a meme on social media that made light of the murder of George Floyd.

The one constant within all the distraction has been defending Cook Out Southern 500 winner Erik Jones, who has posted three of his five top-10 finishes of 2023 in the last 10 races.

Gallagher announced in August that he planned to shutter his GMS Racing NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team at the end of the season, and Jones believes that move may increase the critical mass of the Legacy Cup organization.

“We’re going to absorb a large amount of that personnel into the Cup side, which is a huge resource in itself,” Jones said Saturday at Darlington Raceway. “We needed to add some people on the competition side, on the shop floor and even probably upstairs.

“So people coming over is going to be a big resource in itself. As far as the financial gain from it – I don’t think a lot is going to change on that side of things. Maury is very dedicated in what he’s putting into this race team, even before that move.

“But I think on the personnel side, absorbing those guys into the shop for day-to-day procedures and what we do to prepare cars is going to be the biggest gain for us.”