Bello's hat trick part of FMU men's soccer's 9-0 win

FLORENCE, S.C. – Forward Javier Bello came off the Francis Marion University bench and scored a hat trick on three shots in the first half to highlight the Patriots’ 9-0 victory over visiting Southern Wesleyan University, Saturday night.

FMU improves to 5-5-4 overall and 4-2-2 in conference play, while Southern Wesleyan falls to 2-11-1 and 1-8-1.

FMU will play a make-up contest at Belmont Abbey College on Monday at 7 p.m. That contest was postponed earlier this month by Hurricane Ian.

The nine-goal outburst was the most for a Patriot squad in 25 seasons dating back to a 9-0 win over St. Andrews Presbyterian College on Oct. 12, 1998. It also equals the third-highest single-match total in program history.

Francis Marion outshot the Warriors 27-6 and held an 8-0 advantage in corner kicks.

Patriot goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo registered three saves en route to his fourth shutout of the season.

Bello tallied his scores 32nd, 36th, and 42nd minutes. His second goal came on an 8-yard header off a cross from his younger brother Miguel Bello that was preceded by a long pass from Jose Sposaro. The hat trick was the 28th in program history.

Midfielder Hugo Jonsson gave FMU a 1-0 lead with an 8-yard rebound shot at the 5:04 mark, that followed a save attempt by Sposaro. Jhancarlo Palma doubled the margin to 2-0 when he redirected a service by Jonsson into the Warrior goal 1:40 later.

Paul Sapper collected a through ball from Juan Aleman, juked a defender, and converted on a 12-yard shot in the 13th minute to up the margin to 3-0.

Bello’s first goal and Jose Curvelo’s tally 40 seconds later were both assisted by midfielder Kimo Lemke as FMU went up 5-0.

Alvaro Zamora registered his 18th career goal off an assist by Luis Villarreal (the first of his three assists) at 33:56. Bello’s two other scores made the advantage 8-0 at halftime.

Forward Nick Huenig registered the lone second-half score in the 64th minute with a seven-yard shot. The goal was assisted by Villarreal and Zamora.

Palma led FMU with four shots, while three other Patriots recorded three shots apiece: Bello, Zamora, and Curvelo.