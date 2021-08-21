Bennett, defense rally Trinity Collegiate past Bucs 28-10

DARLINGTON, S.C. – It was a sluggish start Friday to Trinity Collegiate School's season opener, even with a near 40-minute lightning delay to regroup.

With less than five minutes remaining in the first half, the Titans had more turnovers (3) than first downs (1) and were trailing perennial N.C. power Charlotte Country Day 10-0.

Cue Reggion Bennett – whose 70-yard touchdown run marked a turning point as Trinity took control and never looked back in a 28-10 victory over the Buccaneers at Kraikit Field.

“I mean, that’s what Reggie does, right?” Trinity coach Jared Amell said after the game. “That’s who he is. We get down 10-0 and he puts us on his back and goes 70 yards and gets us right back in the game.”

The running game started to click afterward and the Titans' defense bowed up as well. Both CCD scores came following Trinity turnovers, but aside from that, the Bucs were held off the scoreboard – including being shut out in the second half.

“The defense mounts up to stop them before the half, and first possession of the second half, defense stops them again,” Amell said. “Two really big stops, and then we go to moving the ball on them.”