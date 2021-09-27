Bennett's rise from speedy Trinity freshman to featured back hits career highlight

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Now at around 180 pounds, Bennett can be much more of a power back, he said, even though his speed hasn’t dropped off any either.

“I came in at like 140 pounds and wasn’t really that big,” he said. “Going inside wasn’t really my game. But that was something I really wanted to develop. I was ready to work. I knew I had a great coaching staff there, and they helped elevate my game each year. ...

“My mom always tells me to try to be better every year, and I know teams adjust to what I’m doing, so that was always my goal. Be better than the year before.”

So far, Bennett has held true to that mantra. He had 95 carries each of his first two seasons with the Titans, but his yardage (891 to 1,391) and touchdown total (11 to 18) increased from 2018 to 2019.

Then in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic throwing all high school sports into turmoil at certain points, Bennett came through with his best year to date. He was the TCS workhorse with 185 carries for 1,894 yards and 19 TDs.

“He practices with purpose and he always gets better – every day,” Amell said. “That’s why he is who he is and that’s why he has 5,000 yards. It’s why he’s probably going to make a run at 6,000 before it’s over. He just plays hard.