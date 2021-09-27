Bennett's rise from speedy Trinity freshman to featured back hits career highlight

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Four years ago, Jared Amell started to hear stories – projections, really – of how good new freshman running back Reggion Bennett might be one day.
“You’re kind of hesitant really about how good anybody’s going to be their freshman year,” the Trinity Collegiate School coach said. “But his first game, which was against Hammond, he had 122 yards (rushing).
“That kind of showed us what he could be.”
Even then, it probably was hard to imagine the milestone Bennett would reach on Friday. A 37-yard burst against Ben Lippen pushed the Titans senior into the record books once more as he eclipsed 5,000 yards rushing for his career (5,123).
“I really didn’t think about it that much,” said Bennett, who committed to the University of Buffalo in the offseason. “I really just went into it like any other game. Then after that run they announced that I had surpassed 5,000 yards, and I was really kind of surprised.
“It’s a blessing. I really don’t get into stats that much, but like coach said, there are not a lot of people who have gotten to 5,000 yards, so it did really make me proud.”
It’s also a testament to how far Bennett has come in his time at Trinity. He showed up at around 140 pounds and mainly relied on his speed as a runner through the first few years of his career.
Now at around 180 pounds, Bennett can be much more of a power back, he said, even though his speed hasn’t dropped off any either.
“I came in at like 140 pounds and wasn’t really that big,” he said. “Going inside wasn’t really my game. But that was something I really wanted to develop. I was ready to work. I knew I had a great coaching staff there, and they helped elevate my game each year. ...
“My mom always tells me to try to be better every year, and I know teams adjust to what I’m doing, so that was always my goal. Be better than the year before.”
So far, Bennett has held true to that mantra. He had 95 carries each of his first two seasons with the Titans, but his yardage (891 to 1,391) and touchdown total (11 to 18) increased from 2018 to 2019.
Then in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic throwing all high school sports into turmoil at certain points, Bennett came through with his best year to date. He was the TCS workhorse with 185 carries for 1,894 yards and 19 TDs.
“He practices with purpose and he always gets better – every day,” Amell said. “That’s why he is who he is and that’s why he has 5,000 yards. It’s why he’s probably going to make a run at 6,000 before it’s over. He just plays hard.
“He’s become a different runner than when he started. And that didn’t come naturally. That came through hard work.”
Bennett also has been called upon at times to catch passes out the backfield and also throw occasionally on a couple of halfback-pass plays the Titans have run over the years.
“You want to be versatile, and that just kind of shows different ways I was able to be involved and help my team out during games,” Bennett said.