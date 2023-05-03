FLORENCE, S.C. – The West Florence Knights are usually at the top of their game when they’re able to score early, third baseman Jack Benson said.

So naturally that was the gameplan heading into Wednesday’s 4A state playoff elimination matchup with Irmo.

“We play our best when we come out and get a couple runs,” Benson said. “We were just able to put it on them and get it done.”

Benson homered and drove in three runs to lead a 10-hit attack as WFHS jumped to an early six-run lead and never looked back in a 10-2 victory over the Yellow Jackets.

West (18-9) will now look to keep its season alive Friday when it travels to Richland Northeast, who fell 4-3 to North Myrtle in walk-off fashion.

Coach Josh Brown’s squad will aim for the same hot start it had against Irmo. The Knights sent 11 men to the plate in the bottom of the first – taking advantage of two walks, an error and a hit batsman to go up 6-0.

Bryson Graves and Benson provided the big hits as the duo connected on back-to-back two-run doubles.

“A lot of our guys got hits…put the ball in play (and) did their jobs,” Benson said.

In fact, seven players in the starting lineup had at least one hit for the Knights and five different players drove in runs as contributions came from up and down the lineup.

“We set the tone early there,” Brown said. “One through nine in that first inning – all positive at-bats. Just got off to a really good start tonight.”

There was a little bit of a lull in the second and third innings, but West came back with more firepower in the fourth. Peyton Rogers led off the frame with a solo homer and the Knights plated two more runs next inning on a wild pitch and sacrifice fly by Harrison Brown, who finished with two runs driven in for WFHS.

Benson capped off the scoring with a solo shot in the sixth.

“Peyton got it started back up and we started getting our hits back,” he said. “We just kept going from there.

“…I’ve been coming close all year, so I know what that felt like. But when I hit that ball, I knew it was gone.”

Meanwhile the WFHS pitching staff kept Irmo mostly at bay throughout the evening. Starter Ryan Coscetti went four innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on seven hits with a walk and a strikeout.

He worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the second thanks in part to a key diving grab in right field by Brody Cook.

He wasn’t as fortunate in the third as the Yellow Jackets took advantage of the lone West miscue of the game to put across two runs on back-to-back RBI singles from Elliott Graham and Sam Turner.

But Coscetti, Matthew Brown and Tyler Bird combined to toss four scoreless frames the rest of the way.

IHS 002 000 0 – 2 10 2

WF 600 121 x – 10 10 1

WP – Ryan Coscetti (4 IP, 2 R, ER, 7 H, K, BB).

LEADING HITTERS – Jack Benson 2-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Bryson Graves 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R; Harrison Brown 1-1, 2 RBI, BB; Peyton Rogers 1-1, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB, 2 HBP; Camp Keels 2-4, BB, 2 R; Jack Wilson 2-4, BB; Brody Cook 1-3, 2 R; Cooper Coleman 0-2, RBI, BB.

RECORD: WF 18-9

NEXT GAME: West Florence will travel to Richland Northeast on Friday.