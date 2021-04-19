Big 2nd inning lifts West Florence past Hannah-Pamplico

FLORENCE, S.C. – Mia Boykin hit two homers and the Knights exploded for eight runs in the second inning en route to an 11-1 victory over Hannah-Pamplico in six innings on Monday in softball action.

Boykin was 2 for 3 and drove in three runs as part of a 12-hit attack. Abby Gibbs had three hits and Madi Dubose had two hits along with Ali Meeker.

West was up 1-0 in the second when Meeker’s single to center scored Annalia Cooke. That started a string of two-out runs for WFHS as two Raiders' errors prolonged the inning.

After one HP miscue doubled the score to 4-0, Boykin hit her first long ball of the night – a two-run shot to left that made it 6-0 in favor of West.

After Amaura Burgess reached on an error and stole second, Gibbs singled home Burgess. She eventually came home to score as well via an error and a passed ball as the Knights went up 8-0.

Meanwhile WF starter Annie Ruth Eliason allowed just one hit through the first four innings. Riley Calcutt’s two-out RBI single in the top of the fifth broke up the shutout, but Eliason still went five strong frames and allowed just three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.