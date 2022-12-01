Big 2Q powers Christ Church past Johnsonville in 1A title game

COLUMBIA, S.C. – For the first quarter and change, neither Johnsonville nor Christ Church could manage much of anything offensively in Friday’s 1A state championship football game.

But that changed quickly as four touchdowns were scored in the span of five minutes in the second stanza – but not in the Golden Flashes’ favor.

The Cavaliers scored three times before the half to take a double-digit lead into the break – one they didn’t relinquish in a 43-20 victory over JHS at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Christ Church ends the season at 14-1 while the Flashes suffer their first loss of the year to finish 13-1. It was a rematch of the 2012 1A Division I state championship, which also saw the Cavs emerge as the victors.

The first quarter was a definite “feeling out process” between the two teams as they combined for just 63 yards. The Flashes appeared to take an early lead as Daquan Burroughs broke free for an 80-yard run to the end zone, but the TD was negated by a holding call.

His second big run of the night did count though as he found a seam for a 49-yard score early in the second quarter for a 7-0 Johnsonville lead.

It was short-lived, however, as Christ Church needed just two plays to tie the game. Quarterback Woods Windham found Jackson Repp for a 72-yard strike the knot the game at 7-7.

On their next drive, it took just three plays for the Cavs to score again as Dashun Reeder found the end zone from 8 yards out to give Christ Church the lead on his first TD run of the evening.

The Cavs added one more next possession – this time from Windham to Luke Baumhofer for 41 yards and a 21-7 halftime advantage.

After stopping Christ Church on their opening possession, the Flashes came out with their best drive of the game. But after making their way inside the Cavalier 3-yard line, Burroughs was stuffed on three separate tries, including on fourth-and-1 as Christ Church held.

The Cavs took advantage as Reeder broke free for a 62-yard run that gave Christ Church a 29-7 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter, a turnover by Christ Church gave the Flashes good field position and they took advantage. Following a 45-yard run by Neal Martin, Burroughs found the end zone again for a 3-yard score.

The PAT was blocked as Johnsonville faced a 29-13 deficit with 11 minutes to go.

But following a interception next JHS possession, Reeder broke free for his third touchdown of the game − this one from 47 yards out.

Windham then tossed his third TD of the game next Cavs drive to close out the scoring for Christ Church.

Burroughs added a late 30-yard score for Johnsonville for his third score of the game as well.

CC 0 21 8 14 – 43

J 0 7 0 14 – 20

SECOND QUARTER

J – Daquan Burroughs 49 run (Reid Baxley kick), 11:11.

CC – Jackson Repp 72 pass from Woods Windham (Constantine Gandis kick), 10:19.

CC – Dashun Reeder 8 run (Gandis kick), 8:02.

CC – Luke Baumhofer 41 pass from Windham (Gandis kick), 6:11.

THIRD QUARTER

CC − Reeder 62 run (Ryan Coley pass from Joey Mikesell), 4:21.

FOURTH QUARTER

J − Burroughs 3 run (Baxley kick blocked), 11:14.

CC − Reeder 47 run (Gandis kick), 9:23.

CC − Benji Horton 17 pass from Windham (Gandis kick), 5:40.

D − Burroughs 30 run (Baxley kick), 3:15.