Big 3Q powers Wilson boys into 3rd round of playoffs
top story
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

Big 3Q powers Wilson boys into 3rd round of playoffs

  • Updated
wilson logo.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. − Wilson's boys' basketball team outscored South Aiken 22-9 in the third quarter of Saturday's second-round 4A state playoff game en route to a 70-52 victory.

The Tigers (20-5) will host either James Island or Midland Valley on Thursday for the right to play for the lower state title.

Jevon Brown led Wilson with 18 points followed by Josh Green (14), Dominick Jones (13) and Zandae Butler (11).

WILL BE UPDATED

