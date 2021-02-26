Big 3Q pushes Dillon Christian past rival PDA, into SCISA 2A title game

SUMTER, S.C. — For the first time in program history, Dillon Christian School will play for the SCISA 2A boys’ state championship.

Thanks to a strong third quarter in Thursday’s semifinal matchup against Pee Dee Academy, the Warriors (21-3) pulled away for a 65-56 victory at the Sumter Civic Center.

Now they’ll face defending state champion Spartanburg Christian on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. for the title.

It was just the second time the Region 3-2A rivals clashed this season. The Warriors won the first contest 63-60 in overtime.

“Any time you’ve got a rivalry game, you know the emotions are going to be running high,” DCS coach Bo Stone said. “You know that it’s going to be very intense. We felt like our depth was going to be the key tonight and it was. We got down early but we stuck with our game plan and we kept pushing tempo and kept trying to drive it right at them.

“We knew if we could do that we could get into their legs a little bit and cause them to miss some shots later on in the game, and we saw that happen.”