Big 3Q run powers South Florence girls past rival West in top-10 showdown

“We run to start practice, we run to finish practice,” Robinson said. “We use every inch to get to the line, so basically it was just running and doing what we do.”

Top scorers Albany Wilson and Jazmyne Lyde also created havoc on the defensive side. The duo finished with 22 and 13 points, respectively, but both finished the game with eight steals as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lyde also posted 10 rebounds and Wilson finished with seven as the Bruins were solid on the boards as well.

“Turnovers,” West Florence coach Kedral Timmons said succinctly. “Turnovers (and) a lack of execution on the offensive end, and just basically confidence I think. I try to tell them you can’t get down when things don’t happen the way you want them to happen. You’ve got to recover and just get back in the game.

“…Give credit to South Florence. We could have done better with ball fakes, etc., but they played the passing lanes well and executed on the fast breaks.”

It was a tough second half for WFHS after the Knights had battled and stayed close to South for much of the first 16 minutes. After going down 14-6 in the first quarter, West got it to 14-10 entering the second stanza.