Big 3Q run powers South Florence girls past rival West in top-10 showdown

FLORENCE, S.C. – Admittedly, it took a little while for the South Florence girls’ basketball team to get its feet underneath it after having played the night before, coach David Robinson said.
But once the Bruins did, they were able to run away with Thursday’s top-10 showdown against West Florence.
A dominant second half lifted fifth-ranked South Florence to a 56-36 victory over the seventh-ranked Knights as the Bruins (11-1, 5-0) maintained their perfect mark in Region 6-4A. SFHS is slated to host North Myrtle Beach next Thursday.
West meanwhile fell to 10-5 and 3-3 and will host rival Wilson on Tuesday.
“Once we got in the groove, we were OK,” Robinson said of Thursday’s victory. “We just focused a little better (in the second half). Nothing major – just tuned in and focused and we were alright.”
South outscored West 16-6 during a decisive third-quarter run to turn an eight-point advantage at the break into a nearly a 20-point one heading into the final stanza.
The Bruins’ ability to get in passing and shooting lanes and create turnovers hampered the Knights’ offense all night, and really took hold in the third quarter during a 12-0 run that all-but sealed the victory.
“We run to start practice, we run to finish practice,” Robinson said. “We use every inch to get to the line, so basically it was just running and doing what we do.”
Top scorers Albany Wilson and Jazmyne Lyde also created havoc on the defensive side. The duo finished with 22 and 13 points, respectively, but both finished the game with eight steals as well.
Lyde also posted 10 rebounds and Wilson finished with seven as the Bruins were solid on the boards as well.
“Turnovers,” West Florence coach Kedral Timmons said succinctly. “Turnovers (and) a lack of execution on the offensive end, and just basically confidence I think. I try to tell them you can’t get down when things don’t happen the way you want them to happen. You’ve got to recover and just get back in the game.
“…Give credit to South Florence. We could have done better with ball fakes, etc., but they played the passing lanes well and executed on the fast breaks.”
It was a tough second half for WFHS after the Knights had battled and stayed close to South for much of the first 16 minutes. After going down 14-6 in the first quarter, West got it to 14-10 entering the second stanza.
Then after falling behind 30-16, WF rallied again to 6-0 run highlighted by Ahliah Mack’s 3-pointer.
But after opening the scoring the third period, the Knights managed just 14 points combined in the second half. Zy’Breayziah Alexander led the way with 17 while Mack followed with five.
WEST FLORENCE (36)
Zy’Breayziah Alexander 17, A. Mack 5, T. Mack 4, Mitchell 4, Evans 2.
SOUTH FLORENCE (56)
Albany Wilson 22, Jazymne Lyde 13, Snow 7, Hudson 6, McLamore 3, Coleman 3, Reaves 2.