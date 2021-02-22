Big 3rd quarter carries Hartsville into 2nd round of state playoffs

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A 14-2 run to start the third quarter helped Hartsville High School's boys basketball pull away from Beaufort for an 80-57 victory Monday in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

The Red Foxes improved to 8-3 overall and will host Aiken on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the next round.

HHS outscored the Eagles 20-7 in the third quarter to turn a seven-point halftime lead into a 20-point advantage heading into the final stanza.

Jamari Briggs scored eight of his 13 points in the third to lead the charge for the Red Foxes. Kam Foman added 14 and Xavier Thaggared finished with 13 points as well.

Cesare Edwards, who was recently nominated as a McDonald's All-American, posted a team-high 20 points including 13 in the opening quarter. He sank a trio of 3-pointers in the early minutes to get things rolling for Hartsville.

HHS sank 10 treys in the game from five different players.

Daniel Phares was the lone player in double figures for the Eagles, and almost singlehandedly kept them in the game most of the night with 29 points. He scored half of BHS’ points (13) in the first half and had 16 in the second half.