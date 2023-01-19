Big 4th quarter carries West Florence boys past Hartsville

FLORENCE, S.C. – For coach Kevin Robinson, this week has been all about the response from his West Florence squad.

After suffering a 30-point loss to Wilson the previous week, Robinson’s Knights rebounded with a one-point victory over A.C. Flora on Monday at the MLK Bash.

On Wednesday, West added another hard-fought quality win to its resume with a 71-57 victory over region rival Hartsville in a game that was not decided until the fourth quarter.

The Red Foxes rallied from a 10-point deficit to take the lead at one point, and trailed by just three entering the final frame.

“(Hartsville) came out strong and we had to respond,” Robinson said. “…Once we kind of found our rhythm, shots starting falling and we were able to put some things in place.”

The Knights were paced by four players in double figures, including Bryson Graves' 20 points as West upped its overall record to 13-6 and region mark to 3-1 – good enough for a tie for second place with a key showdown against South Florence up next on the docket Friday.

Graves was especially big in the fourth quarter, finishing with 10 points and the last of his three treys.

He hit another big one at the end of the second quarter. Along with Darren Lloyd, the duo helped erase a three-point deficit in the final minute of play as West retook the lead just before the half.

“We hit some big-time shots,” Robinson said. “Bryson Graves, Darren Lloyd…this is a team by committee. Second half we knew we had to make those shots in order to kind of be successful in the second half.

“The shots started falling and I’ll take them every time.”

Lloyd finished with 19 points for WFHS followed by Deuce Hudson with 12 and Dominick Jones with 10. That offensive output helped the Knights withstand several charges throughout the night by the Red Foxes.

DeAndre Huggins and Kam Foman provided a potent 1-2 punch both offensively and on the boards. Trailing 14-4 at one point in the first quarter, Foman and Huggins combined for 13 points in the second as HHS briefly took a 26-23 lead.

The duo had 13 more combined points in the fourth quarter to keep Hartsville within striking distance until just past the halfway mark.

“We played hard…I think we ran out of gas some there at the end,” said Red Foxes coach Yusuf English. “(Had) some mental lapses. …Kids stuck to the game plan and did what they were supposed to do. We just didn’t hit some shots down the stretch.”

HHS was also down one of its top scorers in Xavion Robinson, but nearly managed to pull off another double-digit comeback in the second half. Down 44-34 in the third, Jermaal Brown hit a 3-pointer as part of a 7-0 run by the Red Foxes to close out the period.

It was similar to the way they had turned things around in the second quarter.

“They were able to create some turnovers, force some bad shots and then we got to playing a little bit of our basketball – getting out, running, being patient on offense,” English said.

It was not meant to be though, as HHS fell to 8-10 overall and 1-3 in region play with a tough matchup at Wilson up next for English’s squad this Friday.

H 8 20 9 20 – 57

WF 17 12 15 27 – 71

HARTSVILLE (57)

DeAndre Huggins 20, Kam Foman 14, Brown 8, Pettus 5, Spann 4, Pendergrass 2, Crawley 2.

WEST FLORENCE (71)

Bryson Graves 20, Darren Lloyd 19, Deuce Hudson 12, Dominick Jones 10, Beaton 6, Askew 4.

RECORDS: H 8-10, 1-3; WF 13-6, 3-1

NEXT GAMES: Hartsville travels to Wilson on Friday while West Florence travels to rival South Florence on Friday as well.

GIRLS

Hartsville 67

West Florence 42

FLORENCE – A pair of big runs to start the first and second quarters lifted the Red Foxes to their fourth straight Region 6-4A victory.

Hartsville (14-4, 4-0) travels to Wilson on Friday looking to go unblemished in its first half or region matchups. The Knights (7-9, 1-3) will travel to rival South Florence on Friday as well.

Jazz Frierson led the way for HHS with a game-high 26 points – including 10 in the second quarter. Hartsville outscored West 23-10 in the stanza and took a 37-16 lead into halftime.

But the Knights were able to find an offensive spark after the break. Jordyn Perry, who led WFHS with 12 points, scored 10 of those in the second half. Her 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter and bucket to start the fourth brought West back to within 48-34.

But the Red Foxes closed on a 19-8 run to put the game away. Brooke Mitchell added 14 points for HHS while Erianna Scott and Tatiana Fisher finished with eight and seven points, respectively.

Gabby Evans added 10 points for the Knights.

H 14 23 11 19 – 67

WF 6 10 16 10 – 42

HARTSVILLE (67)

Jazz Frierson 26, Brooke Mitchell 14, Scott 8, Fisher 7, Liles 5, Reyes 5, Stafford 2.

WEST FLORENCE (42)

Jordyn Perry 12, Gabby Evans 10, Johnson 5, Rodgers 4, Pearson 2, Harrison 2, Gunter 2, Williams 2.

RECORDS: H 14-4, 4-0; WF 7-9, 1-3.

NEXT GAMES: Hartsville travels to Wilson on Friday while West Florence travels to rival South Florence on Friday as well.