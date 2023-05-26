Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Much like they had all year, South Florence battled until the final out Thursday against Catawba Ridge in another back-and-forth contest.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, a big sixth inning by the Copperheads proved to be too much to overcome.

Catawba Ridge put up a four-spot to break open a one-run game, and kept SFHS’ bats in check just enough to earn a 10-7 victory in Game 2 of the best-of-three series to claim the 4A state softball championship.

“We just made some mistakes in these two games,” Bruins coach Bobby Jones said of the series. “But again we’re survivors – they never quit, never gave up. Even to the final out.”

That was true even after Catawba’s big inning. Run-scoring hits by Audrey Wilson, Kendra Murray and Braylon Lawrence put the Copperheads up 9-4 with six outs to go for the title.

But Sidney Morgan and Blakely Blue, the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters for South, drew back-to-back walks to lead off the bottom half of the inning. Larrisa Siders loaded the bases with a one-out infield single and Katie Catoe brought the first runner home with a RBI groundout.

Starting pitcher Payton Perry then came through with a clutch two-out, two-run single to pull the Bruins back within 9-7.

It was not meant to be, however. Catawba tacked on an extra run in the seventh and finished off the game in short order in the bottom half of the inning to negate any thought of another comeback bid by the Bruins.

“That just says a lot about our kids,” Jones said. “This is a core group of 12. They stuck (together) throughout the whole year and have a lot to be proud of.”

Much like Tuesday’s opener, Thursday’s contest featured a lot offensive punches and counter-punches by both sides.

After the Copperheads scored to open the game in their first at-bat, South took advantage of a CRHS miscue to go ahead 2-1 in the bottom half of the first.

Catawba scored two more in the second – the Bruins responded with another run of their own to tie the game at 3-3 after two innings.

SFHS was up 4-3 when Catawba plated two run in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead, one it turned out it would not relinquish as the Copperheads never trailed again.

They finished with 12 hits total.

“They put the ball in play at the right times,” Jones said. “They hit the ball down and they’ve got a lot of speed. One of the best hitting teams we’ve seen all year.”

It was a tough ending for South Florence (24-12), who finished second in region play before going on a deep postseason run. The Bruins knocked off top-seeded Lugoff-Elgin twice, and after losing three straight to crosstown rival West Florence, earned back-to-back victories to claim the lower state title.

"Not many people thought we would be here," Jones said. "But we proved a lot of people wrong."

CR 120 204 1 – 10 12 3

SF 211 003 0 – 7 9 3

WP – Chloe Burger (7 IP, 7 R, 5 ER, 9 H, 2 K, 4 BB). LP – Payton Perry (7 IP, 10 R, 9 ER, 12 H, K, 3 BB, IBB, HBP).

LEADING HITTERS – CR: Jaiden Harris 1-4, RBI; Audrey Wilson 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Sara Rocheleau 2-5, RBI, 2 R; Kendra Murray 1-4, RBI; Braylon Lawrence 2-4, 3 RBI; Jenna Gardner 2-4, R. SF: Riley Owens 1-3, BB, RBI, R; Larissa Siders 2-4, 2B, 2 R; Katie Catoe 0-4, RBI; Payton Perry 3-4, 2 RBI; Alaina Floyd 1-4, RBI; Sidney Morgan 1-2, 2 BB, R.

RECORDS: CR 25-3-1. SF 24-12.