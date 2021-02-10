Big first half lifts Darlington past Hartsville, into region title game

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Darlington High School’s girls basketball team got off to a fast start, then used a big second quarter to pull away from Hartsville for a 46-38 victory Wednesday in the Region 6-4A tournament.
With the win, the Falcons (2-1) clinch a berth in the 4A state playoffs and a spot in Thursday’s region title game at North Myrtle Beach at 6:30 p.m.
The Red Foxes (6-5) will also travel to the Grand Strand on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. consolation matchup with Myrtle Beach. The winner of that game is in line for a possible at-large berth in the playoffs.
The Falcons came out strong with a balanced offensive effort across the board and took a 9-0 lead to begin the contest. It was 11-3 when Hartsville started to chip away, pulling within 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.
The second stanza was all Darlington, however. Jamera Madison scored five of her 10 points and the Falcons hit a pair of three-pointers in what turned out to be a 12-4 run that gave them a 26-17 advantage at the break.
Hartsville was never able to recover – getting only as close as six points the rest of the way.
Shaniya Jackson led three DHS players in double figures with a game-high 15 points followed by Madison and Sommer Joseph with 10 each. Joseph also finished with 11 rebounds.
Ameonta Sutton led the Red Foxes with a game-high 15 points as well. Kindan Dawson followed with nine.
D;14;12;10;10 – 46
H;13;4;11;10 – 38
DARLINGTON (46)
Shaniya Jackson 15, Sommer Joseph 10, Jamera Madison 10, Jones 5, Montgomery 3, Johnson 3.
HARTSVILLE (38)
Ameonta Sutton 15, Dawson 9, Benjamin 5, Knox 5, Liles 2, Johnson 2.