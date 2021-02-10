Big first half lifts Darlington past Hartsville, into region title game

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Darlington High School’s girls basketball team got off to a fast start, then used a big second quarter to pull away from Hartsville for a 46-38 victory Wednesday in the Region 6-4A tournament.

With the win, the Falcons (2-1) clinch a berth in the 4A state playoffs and a spot in Thursday’s region title game at North Myrtle Beach at 6:30 p.m.

The Red Foxes (6-5) will also travel to the Grand Strand on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. consolation matchup with Myrtle Beach. The winner of that game is in line for a possible at-large berth in the playoffs.

The Falcons came out strong with a balanced offensive effort across the board and took a 9-0 lead to begin the contest. It was 11-3 when Hartsville started to chip away, pulling within 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.

The second stanza was all Darlington, however. Jamera Madison scored five of her 10 points and the Falcons hit a pair of three-pointers in what turned out to be a 12-4 run that gave them a 26-17 advantage at the break.

Hartsville was never able to recover – getting only as close as six points the rest of the way.