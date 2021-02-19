Big first-quarter run powers Florence Christian girls past Heathwood Hall

SUMTER, S.C. – A 16-0 first-quarter run gave the Florence Christian School girls' basketball team all the breathing room it needed as the Eagles advanced in the SCISA 3A state tournament Friday with a 56-30 win over Heathwood Hall at the Sumter Civic Center.

FCS improved to 12-2 and will face second-seeded First Baptist on Tuesday at the Sumter Civic Center at 4 p.m.

The scoring surge was powered by Bradley Brown and Kylie Stewart, who combined for 10 points. The duo finished as the Eagles’ top two scorers with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Kenzie Feagin made it three players in double figures with 13 points – including a trio of 3-pointers. FCS led 19-6 after the opening stanza and had doubled-up the sixth-seeded Highlanders by halftime, leading 34-17.

The third-seeded Eagles increased the lead to 20 with just over a minute left in the third quarter (40-20), and led by as many as 30 in the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn Moore and Virginia Bowers each led Heathwood with eight points.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

HH;6;11;5;8 – 30

FC;19;15;6;16 – 56

HEATHWOOD HALL (30)