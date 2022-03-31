Big hits elude Trinity Collegiate baseball in 7-5 loss to Wilson Hall

DARLINGTON, S.C. – In the end it was all about the big hits, Michael Rogers said.

Wilson Hall had them. His Trinity Collegiate School squad didn’t.

Early offense and clutch RBI hits paved the way as the Barons handed the Titans their third straight defeat with a 7-5 decision at Rhea Field on Wednesday.

The loss drops TCS to 11-4 and the two teams will meet again Friday in Sumter.

“They made one or two more plays than we did tonight,” Rogers said. “But we battled. We always got guys on; we just couldn’t get the big hit when the guys were in scoring position.”

Trinity had one multi-run inning compared to three for Wilson Hall as the teams traded scores for much of the first half of the game.

The Barons plated two runs in the second, third and fourth innings. Big knocks came from Jes Schwedler, Heyden Mims and especially Tate Sistare whose two-run single in the third gave WH a 4-1 lead at the time.

Trinity responded, however, and three consecutive hits by Tucker Galloway, Andrew Dameron and Mac Faile tied the game at four runs apiece. Galloway drove in one run and Faile plated two.

But that was the last outburst for the Titans as they scored just one more run the rest of the way. TCS had the bases loaded in the second inning and managed a lone tally and also left runners in scoring position in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh innings.

“We had that big two-out hit (by Faile) and that was the name of the game,” Rogers said. “They made more plays than we did at the end.”

That included in the field as well a pair of errors proved costly. They both came in the top of the sixth inning as a pair of fly balls to the outfield were misplayed – allowing a runner to reach base on a miscue and score on one as well for the Barons’ finally run of the evening.

The wind was gusting quite a bit during the contest, but Rogers said it had nothing to do with the errors.

“We’re used to the wind,” he said. “We play at Rhea Field – it’s always a lot of wind here because we’ve got a lot of open space. The wind had nothing to do with it; we’ve just got to do a better job of getting those popups.”

Galloway had two hits and scored twice to lead the Titans while Dalton Moody collected two hits as well.

Tanner Hall also had a hit and took the loss on the mound. He went 5 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs, six earned, on nine hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Hunter White tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for TCS.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.