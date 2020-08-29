Big pass plays, big INT returns push Dillon Christian past Florence Christian 47-27

DILLON, S.C. — Newcomer Cameron Sweat’s versatility on the football field was likely always going to part of the game plan for Dillon Christian School.
But coach Christian Wolfe probably didn’t expect it to come in handy so soon as the junior was forced to line up under center for the Warriors in Friday’s season opener against Florence Christian School.
“He really didn’t even start running quarterback until this week,” Wolfe said. “Austin Heasley, who didn’t play tonight, has got a little banged-up shoulder, but I think he’s going to be OK.”
In the meantime, Sweat proved a more than capable fill-in as he went 10 for 13 for 240 yards and four combined touchdowns to help lead DCS to a 47-27 win over the Eagles.
The Warriors (1-0) hit the road next week to take on St. John’s Christian while FCS (0-1) travels to Pee Dee Academy.
The game was filled with big plays across the board for Dillon Christian. Sweat and Adam Norman — the team’s leading receiver a year ago — connected on two of them. Norman hauled in a 45-yard pass in the opening quarter for the first score of the game and book-ended that with another reception on a 63-yard bomb in the fourth.
In between, the Warriors got a pair interception returns for touchdowns and had three INTs total on the night. Josh Brown’s 53-yard return made it 12-0 in DCS’ favor in the second quarter and Logan Jones had a 43-yard pick-and-score late in the third.
“Big plays on defense, and then we had some big pass plays that helped us kind of stretch it out a little bit where our guys kind of relaxed and just started playing,” Wolfe said. “That’s kind of the team I think we’re going to have. I feel like we’re going to keep running the ball better…that was the first scrimmage/jamboree/game.”
Still, Wolfe liked the mettle his team showed. DCS was up double digits in the first half, but had to rally in the third after the Eagles surged into the lead. Newcomer Juels Huntley’s 3-yard TD got FCS on the board in the second quarter and senior quarterback Robbie Jordan found Harrison Forehand on a 44-yard strike early in the second half to put FCS in the lead.
“Being young and inexperienced, I was very pleased,” Eagles coach Neil Minton said of his team’s first outing. “I thought we played the run real well and did a lot of good things defensively. Offensively, it was feast or famine. We’ve got to be more consistent. Too many penalties in the second half ... we were winning with the ball and I think we had some big penalties that killed our drive.
“If we could have finished that drive off, it’s probably a different ballgame, but hats off to them because they played really hard and they deserved to win.”
Florence Christian’s advantage was short-lived as the Warriors scored the next touchdowns to take a commanding lead. Sweat had a TD run along with Derrick Baker, who led DCS with 80 yards on 16 carries. Sweat finished off his night with a pair of scoring passes in the fourth.
Cooper Lane and Caleb Boykin led the Warriors' defense with 11 tackles each.
For the Eagles, Jordan threw for 119 yards while Huntley rushed 12 times for 90 yards and a score. FCS also got rushing TDs from Ethan Kelly and Juw-El Huntley.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!