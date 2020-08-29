Big pass plays, big INT returns push Dillon Christian past Florence Christian 47-27

“Big plays on defense, and then we had some big pass plays that helped us kind of stretch it out a little bit where our guys kind of relaxed and just started playing,” Wolfe said. “That’s kind of the team I think we’re going to have. I feel like we’re going to keep running the ball better…that was the first scrimmage/jamboree/game.”

Still, Wolfe liked the mettle his team showed. DCS was up double digits in the first half, but had to rally in the third after the Eagles surged into the lead. Newcomer Juels Huntley’s 3-yard TD got FCS on the board in the second quarter and senior quarterback Robbie Jordan found Harrison Forehand on a 44-yard strike early in the second half to put FCS in the lead.

“Being young and inexperienced, I was very pleased,” Eagles coach Neil Minton said of his team’s first outing. “I thought we played the run real well and did a lot of good things defensively. Offensively, it was feast or famine. We’ve got to be more consistent. Too many penalties in the second half ... we were winning with the ball and I think we had some big penalties that killed our drive.

“If we could have finished that drive off, it’s probably a different ballgame, but hats off to them because they played really hard and they deserved to win.”