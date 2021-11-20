Big plays, Hartsville miscues help West Florence rally for 31-21 playoff victory

The Knights outscored the Red Foxes 24-7 in the second half after going into the break trailing by a touchdown.

Even so, West didn’t take control of the game until after Lloyd’s big return. That set up an eight-play drive which was extended on a close fourth-down run by senior tailback Terry McKithen. He found the end zone from 1-yard out soon after to put the Knights up for good, 24-21, with 4:17 remaining.

But with plenty of time on the clock, Hartsville mounted another drive starting at its own 38. However, on a third-down play at their own 47, a misfire on a snap and ensuing fumble recovery by the Knights resulted in a chaos for a few moments.

No one was quite sure what happened to begin with as the Hartville and West Florence lines converged without the ball seemingly being snapped. It wound up sitting behind the line of scrimmage where West’s Nashaun Frison scooped it up and rumbled into the end zone for what everyone thought was a potential game-sealing touchdown.

The officials called a block in the back on the play, Jenerette said, but regardless the Knights had the ball again with 2:22 to go deep inside Red Fox territory again.