Big plays, Hartsville miscues help West Florence rally for 31-21 playoff victory

KELLYTOWN, S.C. – There was a brief flash of panic in Darren Lloyd’s mind.
After Hartsville had scored to retake the lead near the midpoint of the fourth quarter of Friday’s 4A quarterfinal playoff game, Lloyd initially mishandled the ensuing kickoff.
“When I dropped it, it was going through my mind, ‘Oh they’re right here,’” Lloyd said. “But I looked up, I saw a hole and I just took it.”
Needing a momentum shift, Lloyd provided one with a return down the sideline all the way to Red Fox 26-yard line. It was the beginning of a sequence which saw the Knights score 14 unanswered points to close out the game and rally for a 31-21 victory at Kellytown Stadium.
West (10-2), a three seed, will now travel to second-seeded Beaufort next Friday at 7:30 p.m. for a spot in the state championship game. The Eagles upset top-seeded Myrtle Beach 20-19 on Friday.
The win also gives WFHS a measure of revenge after dropping a 33-13 decision to the Red Foxes (6-6) earlier this season at Kellytown.
“Feeling great right now – finding a way to win at Kellytown Stadium,” WFHS coach Jody Jenerette said. “It’s a special place; lot of tradition and a lot of history here.
“We played lights out in the second half and played the way we were capable of playing.”
The Knights outscored the Red Foxes 24-7 in the second half after going into the break trailing by a touchdown.
Even so, West didn’t take control of the game until after Lloyd’s big return. That set up an eight-play drive which was extended on a close fourth-down run by senior tailback Terry McKithen. He found the end zone from 1-yard out soon after to put the Knights up for good, 24-21, with 4:17 remaining.
But with plenty of time on the clock, Hartsville mounted another drive starting at its own 38. However, on a third-down play at their own 47, a misfire on a snap and ensuing fumble recovery by the Knights resulted in a chaos for a few moments.
No one was quite sure what happened to begin with as the Hartville and West Florence lines converged without the ball seemingly being snapped. It wound up sitting behind the line of scrimmage where West’s Nashaun Frison scooped it up and rumbled into the end zone for what everyone thought was a potential game-sealing touchdown.
The officials called a block in the back on the play, Jenerette said, but regardless the Knights had the ball again with 2:22 to go deep inside Red Fox territory again.
“We had a snap infraction,” HHS coach Jeff Calabrese said of the bizarre play. “Six guys moved, but the ball didn’t snap – the snap (was) late, didn’t get the call, but anyway it just kind of flipped it.”
As disappointing as the non-call was, it was the fourth such miscue for Hartsville, who also turned the ball over four times last week against North Myrtle Beach.
“When you don’t hold on to the football, you can’t hang around,” Calabrese said. “We did it last week and thought we got some of those things corrected, but we were careless again with the football. Obviously in a game this close and back and forth – it’s playoff football and you can’t do that.
“That was probably the difference.”
WFHS put the final touches on the comeback with a gutsy third-down call. Instead of running the ball to keep the clock moving, quarterback Deuce Hudson threw a short pass to Avion McBride to try to pick up the first down.
It did more than that as McBride got loose for a 23-yard score to put the Knights up 10 points with 1:17 remaining.
“That’s what Division-I kids do – they make plays when they need to be made,” Jenerette said of McBride’s reception. “That’s something I hope everybody takes notice of. He’s a heckuva player.”
The winning formula for West was there again Friday as the run game, the defense and special teams all shined. Aside from the four fumble recoveries, West also blocked a field goal attempt by Jahleel Lewis at the end of the first half.
The Knights got a 27-yard field goal from Sam Spence to start the second half and pull within 14-10. He was 1-for-2 despite being injured on the first FG attempt. He also forced a turnover with a laser line-drive kick off a Hartsville player on a kickoff that West recovered.
But McKithen was the driving force in the second half for WFHS. After being held to 49 yards through the first two quarters, McKithen carried the ball 21 times over the final 24 minutes and scored a pair of touchdowns. His 41-yarder in the third gave West its first lead of the night, 17-14, at the 4:43 mark.
He finished with 161 yards on 32 carries. Hudson added another 97 on the ground and Lloyd made the most of his two touches with a 12-yard TD in the second quarter for WFHS’ lone first-half score.
But it was the Hartsville rushing attack that came out strong. The Red Foxes scored on their opening drive on a 9-yard run from Carmello McDaniel. Freshman Da’Marion Coe, who was running in place of the injured J’Shawn Anderson, acquitted himself well. He had a 46-yard TD run in the second quarter and finished as the leading rusher for HHS with 116 yards on 11 carries.
But thanks to a fumble, the Red Foxes barely touched the ball offensively in the third quarter – and after taking the lead back on McKendrie Douglas’ 1-yard run in the fourth, the final turnover spelled the end of the season for Hartsville.
WEST FLORENCE 31, HARTSVILLE 21
WF 0 7 10 14 – 31
H 7 7 0 7 – 21
FIRST QUARTER
H – Carmello McDaniel 9 run (Jahleel Lewis kick), 10:02.
SECOND QUARTER
WF – Darren Lloyd 12 run (Sam Spence kick), 11:52.
H – Da'Marion Coe 46 run (Lewis kick), 9:31.
THIRD QUARTER
WF – Sam Spence 27 FG, 8:03.
WF – Terry McKithen 41 run (Spence kick), 4:43.
FOURTH QUARTER
H – McKendrie Douglas 1 run (Lewis kick), 7:46.
WF – McKithen 1 run (Spence kick), 4:17.
WF – Avion McBride 23 pass from Deuce Hudson (Spence kick), 1:17.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – WF: Terry McKithen 32-161, 2 TDs; Deuce Hudson 12-97; Darren Lloyd 2-14, TD. H: Da’Marion Coe 11-116, TD; Carmello McDaniel 14-97, TD; McKendrie Douglas 11-40, TD.