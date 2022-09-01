Big plays on offense, defense becoming West Florence's signature

FLORENCE, S.C. – A suffocating defense and play-making offense continues to work for West Florence, the fourth-ranked team in Class 4A. No matter if the Knights are seeking point-after solutions after an injury to star kicker Sam Spence.

Coach Jody Jenerette’s team has proved it still has what it takes to win.

At 2-0, the Knights host another 2-0 team in Socastee at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Braves are off to their first 2-0 start in five years, but My Horry News reported starting Braves quarterback Rocco Wojcik broke his collarbone last week and is out for the season. Quadir Scott is expected to start in Wojcik’s place

West’s defense, meanwhile, played a big factor in its 32-7 win last week over Lake City. While the Knight offense controlled the clock early, West intercepted a pass on the Panthers’ lone offensive play of the first quarter.

Jenerette thought West only got better from there.

“It seemed like in the second half, we flipped the switch and we played as hard as I thought we could play all year,” Jenerette said. “We really got after it in the second half. We had one busted coverage (a Lake City passing TD) that I don’t get. It was just a terrible job on that side.

“But our linebackers and defensive linemen played fast, and it was fun to watch those guys finally fly around and have fun,” he added. “Now we can’t tackle a soul, but we can dang sure get there in a hurry. Hopefully, we can get better at tackling as we progress. But I just love watching those guys run.”

And although impressive performances last week came from players like quarterback Deuce Hudson, running back Darren Lloyd and receiver Jamari Bennett, Jenerette still carries a wait-and-see approach.

“We’re still a work in progress,” he said. “I know you get tired of hearing me say that, but that’s what we are. I think we’re going to look back on our first two opponents and feel good about improving each week. But Lake City is dang good on defense. We were able to score some points, but we didn’t push them. I knew we wouldn’t push them after watching film the whole week leading to that game.

“But our kids found a way to score SOME points,” he added.

After Friday’s game, West plays Sept. 9 at Dreher and hosts Byrnes on Sept. 23 before starting its Region 6-4A schedule Sept. 30 at Myrtle Beach.