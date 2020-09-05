Big trio powers Pee Dee past Florence Christian 56-19

MULLINS, S.C. – There was some concern, coach Jonathan King said, of opening region play as early as Pee Dee Academy did on Friday.
“Especially against a program as good as Florence Christian,” King added. “They’ve been kind of the cream of the crop here for quite a while, so we knew we’d have to prepare and play well to beat them.”
King’s worries were quickly eased, however, as the trio of Hudson Spivey, Caleb Oakley and Coleby Sinclair helped the Golden Eagles put on an offensive showcase in a 56-19 victory.
PDA amassed nearly 400 yards while improving to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in SCISA Region 2-2A.
“To come out and play as well as we did was pretty impressive for our kids and a testament to how much hard work we do,” King said. “And really how good a job my assistant coaches do – they’re the MVPs of this. They prepared a great game plan, and we implemented that game plan.
“It wasn’t perfect by any means, and we’ve got a lot of work to do, but it’s definitely a good start.”
Speaking of good starts, PDA took an early 14-0 lead on Florence Christian on 1-yard TD runs by Sinclair and Oakley. Oakley’s came following a partially blocked punt that set the Golden Eagles up on the 1-yard line.
That was the only rushing score for Oakley, but Sinclair was just getting started. He added two more TDs, including a 68-yarder as part of a five-touchdown stretch by PDA that put the game firmly out of reach.
Sinclair wound up leading all rushers with 161 yards on only 10 carries.
“We feel like offensively, the style of play we have is very good for the type of personnel we have,” King said. “If we can get good quarterback play and get the ball to some of our skill guys, we feel like they can make a lot of plays.
“When we’re throwing the ball and completing passes and running the ball right at people, that’s when we’re at our best.”
Spivey was at his best under center. In three quarters he was 11 for 17 for 201 yards and three touchdowns – two of which went to Oakley, who had seven catches for 145 yards. Spivey also ran for another TD in the third quarter that capped the scoring for Pee Dee.
Florence Christian saw its season record drop to 0-2 and its region mark fall to 0-1. The Eagles rebounded to pull within one score after being down by two touchdowns twice in the first quarter, but they managed to find the end zone just once more the rest of the night.
“We made it really easy for them at times,” FCS coach Neil Minton said. “We got confused in coverages and some things like that, but they executed really well, and we missed some tackles and we showed our inexperience. … Early on, we had two punts where they had the ball first-and-goal after the punt. Then we fumbled early and they’re just too good offensively to do those sorts of things.”
The Eagles found a little bit of running room in the first half as Jeremy Huntley broke off a 29-yard TD run. He finished with 40 yards rushing while Harrison Forehand led the way with 54 and Ethan Kelly added 42.
“We did run the ball effectively at times," Minton said. "We’ve just got to be more consistent and not have holding penalties or fumbled snaps. Those types of things killed our drives.”
Daniel Coates had a 20-yard TD run in the third quarter to cap the night for FCS, which will have its home opener Friday against Williamsburg Academy.
