Big trio powers Pee Dee past Florence Christian 56-19

That was the only rushing score for Oakley, but Sinclair was just getting started. He added two more TDs, including a 68-yarder as part of a five-touchdown stretch by PDA that put the game firmly out of reach.

Sinclair wound up leading all rushers with 161 yards on only 10 carries.

“We feel like offensively, the style of play we have is very good for the type of personnel we have,” King said. “If we can get good quarterback play and get the ball to some of our skill guys, we feel like they can make a lot of plays.

“When we’re throwing the ball and completing passes and running the ball right at people, that’s when we’re at our best.”

Spivey was at his best under center. In three quarters he was 11 for 17 for 201 yards and three touchdowns – two of which went to Oakley, who had seven catches for 145 yards. Spivey also ran for another TD in the third quarter that capped the scoring for Pee Dee.

Florence Christian saw its season record drop to 0-2 and its region mark fall to 0-1. The Eagles rebounded to pull within one score after being down by two touchdowns twice in the first quarter, but they managed to find the end zone just once more the rest of the night.