BILL HOWARD: A few tips for dove season

It’s that time of year. All seasons begin from this one. Many hunting experiences begin with this one.
It is dove season.
Dove season is the one in which young hunters and outdoors-men and women cut their teeth so to speak. The action, while at times can be slow and the weather hot, when it begins it comes in a flurry. There are plenty of shooting opportunities and many more opportunities to build memories between young and old, family and neighbors and even human and pet.
With dove season’s arrival, it is also an opportunity to learn the right things to do while hunting.
It goes without saying, safety should be the foremost thought on everyone’s mind. We will likely hear of some accidental shooting this coming week. Hopefully we won’t.
Here are a few things to remember when hitting the fields. First, before we even discuss firearms, we should probably point out we are still in the time of COVID-19. Since dove hunting can be done at distance and outside, masks can be left off unless you are close to other people. Again, it is common and expected to be hot during the opening of dove season. In fact, it is expected to be very hot. And masks do not help things when trying to breathe when it is hot.
Since we are talking about heat, remember to dress lightly and carry plenty of fluids. Don’t use alcohol as your fluid. You need water, Gatorade, Powerade, or similar type of beverage. Long sleeves and long pants can be worn as well to help keep the sun off as well as keep the insects at bay. Better yet, find a shady spot under a tree somewhere in the field, as it will help keep you a little cooler, help camouflage your presence, and even act as a marker for the birds to fly.
While I didn’t state this as "first," this next part is the most important. Dove hunting isn’t done with Airsoft toy guns. It is done with real weapons and real ammunition. Always, and I mean ALWAYS, keep the muzzle of your firearm pointed in a safe direction.
A safe direction doesn’t mean on the ground. You do not want to clog the barrel with dirt, clay, or mud. It does mean pointed down while walking through the field, and away from people, pets and property while sitting in the field.
Also, keep your finger away from the trigger until you are ready to fire. Keeping it outside of the trigger guard and slipping it in just before firing works best. That allows you to slip the safety off on most shotguns as you move your finger from outside of the trigger guard toward the trigger.
If you and the others in your party are using different calibers, make sure to stay far enough away from each other to where you do not have a chance of mixing ammunition. While a 12-gauge shotgun shell will not go into a 20-gauge shotgun, a 20-gauge shotgun shell will fit inside a 12 gauge, and the results can be disastrous and even fatal.
While these are not the end-all to the rules of hunting safely, these will prevent you from turning what should be a wonderful adventure and experience into something much more frightening. So get out there, shoot some birds and have fun.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!