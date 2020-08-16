BILL HOWARD: Donnie Vincent's latest hunting film well worth watching

Several years ago I was introduced to Donnie Vincent. Vincent is a hunter. He is also a very good filmmaker.
Growing up we had three channels. Well actually, we had five channels, but CBS was on two of them and one was very snowy. PBS was on one but you had to position the aluminum foil just right on the antennas and get the wind to blow in the right direction for you to hear anything other than static.
One on those channels was always set to The Southern Sportsman during the weekend. That was our hunting and fishing show for the week. Franc White had a following and had a set formula for his show.
Years later, there are several channels dedicated strictly to hunting and fishing and there are a whole cast of characters with different styles and formats to tell their stories of the pursuit.
Then, for me, came along River Monsters with Jeremy Wade. This was a new telling of the story of chasing fish. It was cinematic. There were breathtaking views and imagery. The host was knowledgeable and dedicated. He wasn’t hyped up on adrenaline and over the top. It was a show that someone that wasn’t an angler could get into.
That brings me back to Donnie Vincent. "The River’s Divide" is something that you don’t find on a typical hunting show. It was a feature film documentary on the pursuit of Steve, the name given to a massive whitetail deer in North Dakota. Vincent’s pursuit of Steve with a bow over several years is the story you never knew you wanted to see. There was intrigue. There was failure. There was remorse. There was climax. There was success.
It had everything. The story was well written and narrated. The cinematography was top notch. And when Donnie Vincent began working on another project, I followed along.
The newest project is named "The Winds of Adak".
This film lacks nothing from "The River’s Divide" which was critically acclaimed. Again, Vincent takes the viewer on an adventure in pursuit.
It begins on a remote island along the Aleutian chain of Alaska. He is guided around an abandoned Naval base that was in use during the Cold War. Being closer to Russia than the U.S. mainland, it obviously had geographic importance.
Instead of donning a bow for this hunt, Vincent opts for a rifle. And he immediately shows he is as proficient with a firearm as he is with stick and string.
Without giving away the whole story, Vincent again shows how a hunt can be something beautiful to watch. It is engaging and true. The visuals are top notch and the writing again excels.
But you want to know what the best part is? It is free to watch. This is the type of film that you can enjoy without being a hunter. You don’t even have to be an outdoorsman. It is that good.
You can see "The Winds of Adak" on Benelli Firearms YouTube page just by searching or go to https://youtu.be/24imyPIUwhs.
