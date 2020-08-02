Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA **ISAIAS TO IMPACT NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA LATE MONDAY INTO TUESDAY MORNING** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BLADEN, CENTRAL HORRY, COASTAL NEW HANOVER, COASTAL PENDER, COLUMBUS, DILLON, FLORENCE, INLAND BRUNSWICK, INLAND GEORGETOWN, INLAND NEW HANOVER, INLAND PENDER, MARION, NORTHERN HORRY, ROBESON, AND WILLIAMSBURG - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING AND STORM SURGE WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL BRUNSWICK, COASTAL GEORGETOWN, AND COASTAL HORRY * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 490 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF WILMINGTON NC OR ABOUT 440 MILES SOUTH OF MYRTLE BEACH SC - 27.4N 79.7W - STORM INTENSITY 65 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHWEST OR 345 DEGREES AT 9 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS WILL SLOWLY TRACK NORTHWARD ALONG THE EAST COAST OF FLORIDA ON SUNDAY BEFORE APPROACHING THE CAROLINAS AS A TROPICAL STORM LATE MONDAY. THE MOST SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING. THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE THE POTENTIAL FOR TORNADOES AND TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS, MAINLY EAST OF I-95, ALONG WITH HEAVY RAINFALL. A COMBINATION OF ONSHORE WINDS AND ELEVATED TIDES COULD LEAD TO MINOR COASTAL INUNDATION, ESPECIALLY IN COASTAL BRUNSWICK COUNTY AND POINTS SOUTHWARD. SIGNIFICANT MARINE IMPACTS ARE EXPECTED DUE TO TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS, HIGH SEAS, DANGEROUS RIP CURRENTS, AND HIGH SURF. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES AND AWNINGS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. DAMAGE TO VULNERABLE STRUCTURES SUCH AS CARPORTS, SHEDS AND MOBILE HOMES IS POSSIBLE. - LARGE LIMBS WILL BE DOWN WITH SEVERAL TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS MAY BECOME BLOWN OVER. SOME ROADS MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE DUE TO LARGE DEBRIS BLOCKING THE ROADWAY, ESPECIALLY WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED LOCATIONS. SOME BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ELEVATED ROADS MAY BE IMPACTED BY HIGH WINDS MAKING DRIVING ON THEM HAZARDOUS. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. - SMALL CRAFT THAT ARE NOT PROPERLY MOORED MAY BREAK LOOSE. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. * TORNADOES: PROTECT AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - TORNADOES CAN CAUSE DAMAGE TO TREES, VEHICLES, BOATS, AND BUILDINGS. UNSECURED MOBILE HOMES AND POORLY CONSTRUCTED STRUCTURES ARE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE FLOODING FROM RAINFALL MAY PROMPT SOME EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND STREAMS MAY RISE AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN THE TYPICAL PRONE LOCATIONS. SMALL CREEKS AND DITCHES MAY OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS MAY ENTER SOME STRUCTURES. UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS ALONG ROADWAYS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS MAY BECOME SUBMERGED BY RISING WATER. SOME SECONDARY STREETS AND PARKING LOTS MAY FLOOD AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. - DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL BECOME HAZARDOUS, AND SOME ROAD CLOSURES CAN BE EXPECTED. * SURGE: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - AREAS OF STORM SURGE INUNDATION ENHANCED BY BREAKING WAVES ARE POSSIBLE ALONG THE BARRIER ISLANDS. DAMAGE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS IS POSSIBLE, MAINLY NEAR THE COAST. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ROADS MAY BECOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT, ESPECIALLY IN VULNERABLE LOW-LYING AREAS. - DELIVERY OF DRINKING WATER AND SEWER SERVICES MAY BE INTERRUPTED. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION IS POSSIBLE WITH HEAVY SURF AND ELEVATED WATER LEVELS IMPACTING OR BREACHING THE DUNES. - MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. SEVERAL SMALL CRAFT WILL BREAK AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES. - NAVIGATION MAY BE DIFFICULT NEAR INLETS AND WATERWAYS, AS NAVIGATIONAL AIDS MAY BE OFF STATION OR MISSING. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO BRING TO COMPLETION ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS SHOULD BE WRAPPED UP AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE WEATHER CONDITIONS COMPLETELY DETERIORATE. IF YOU ARE RELOCATING TO SAFE SHELTER, LEAVE AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE. IF HEADING TO A COMMUNITY SHELTER, BECOME FAMILIAR WITH THE SHELTER RULES BEFORE ARRIVAL, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE SPECIAL NEEDS OR OWN A PET. TAKE ESSENTIAL ITEMS WITH YOU FROM YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER FORECAST BEFORE DEPARTING. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED AND HANDY. ALSO, CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL AFTER THE STORM. LOCATE YOUR CHARGERS AND KEEP THEM WITH YOUR CELL PHONE. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR AND STILL IN THE AREA, LISTEN FOR THE NAME OF THE CITY OR TOWN IN WHICH YOU ARE STAYING WITHIN LOCAL NEWS UPDATES. BE SURE YOU KNOW THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH IT RESIDES. PAY ATTENTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES. CLOSELY MONITOR NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR OTHER LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC AROUND 6 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.