BILL HOWARD: Hunters should prioritize tree stand safety

It’s nearly the end of tree stand season. I understand. Yet I am still going to write this column on tree stands.

You see, a few weeks ago something terrible happened. Not to me, but to someone else. A 17-year-old hunter from North Carolina went on a hunt in Mississippi. Of course, the hunt was not the terrible thing.

The tree stand Justin Lee Smith was climbing twisted to the side. On the twist, it threw Justin from the stand to the ground 10 feet below. Justin’s rifle impaled him in the chest. Justin called for medial assistance, but he did not make it and died from the injuries before medical officials arrived.

It sounds like a freak accident the way it is described. However, it is anything but uncommon. Climbing and descending tree stands are the top causes of hunting accidents and deaths, and there are a number of ways in which things can turn towards an unfavorable outcome.

Twisting of the stand occurs when it is not anchored properly. The stand is only using two points of contact to the earth, and rotation at the tree can happen as weight is shifted even if there is a strap or chain around the tree. Ground anchors on the bottom of the ladder portion of the stand, and the mid-height support bracket that is supposed to be strapped to the tree helps prevent the rotation.