BILL HOWARD: Make time for a little awe and wonder

Do you remember the sense of awe and wonder when you were a child as you experienced new things? When thinking deeply on it, can you feel that same excitement?
Here is a suggestion for the coming couple of weeks.
Find someone, preferably a child, but don’t go taking the kid from down the street without the parents knowing. But find someone that doesn’t usually get outside. With COVID-19 striking us for the last half year, it shouldn’t be too hard to do.
If you have kids like myself, including one that is still somewhat young and spends part of his day on a computer for school and the other part of his day on a game system for fun, they will be perfect.
Go outside. Do one of those Sunday-drive type things we did when we were young where all we did was drive around in the country. Find a field (make sure you have permission of course) and go for a walk.
If it is a plowed field, all the better.
Look for arrowheads. Look for different rocks. Just look.
Then look for tracks. Do some identifying of various animal tracks you may encounter. If you don’t know what they are, or even if you do, take a pic with the cell phone and have the kid look them up on the computer when you get home. Let him study them to try and see what types of creatures may be passing through the field.
You have to sell it though. You have to show the same type of excitement that you want the kid to experience. Have the same awe and wonder that you want to see from them.
Go back the next week and put out a bucket full of corn. Throw a trail camera up on a tree. Make sure to place it near a natural trail where animals go to and from the field back into the woods. And of course, have the kid with you again.
Explain how you wonder if you can capture some images of whatever has been going through there. Explain where the animals go in and out of the field and why they go back and forth. Explain how you are setting up the camera and how it works.
Week three, go back out and check the corn, and replenish if necessary. Pull and replace the card from the camera. Maybe give the card to the kid and let him be the one to check what came in and out of the field, then let the kid explain what they saw, when the saw it, and ask any questions regarding what was seen.
Make it fun and exciting. Build upon each trip to make it a new adventure each time.
We could all use that excitement, awe and wonder. We have been missing it for awhile now.
